UMPQUA — A little piece of Celtic culture is coming to Rosebur g this weekend at the annual Douglas County Celtic Society Highland Games and Clan Gathering hosted at the Henry Estate Winery.
“The goal is to promote Scottish and Celtic culture because this region actually has such a rich Scottish history of people settling here,” Tim Moyer, one of the event organizers, said.
On both Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can get a taste for hearty, oat-rich haggis, hear powerful sounds of the bagpipes by the Eugene Highlanders or watch hammer toss feats.
“Charles’ haggis is the best. It’s not as bad as you think as everybody makes it. It’s just a sausage,” Moyer said. “I always tell people, ‘If you like the taste of liver you’ll like haggis,’ ‘cause that’s mainly the taste you get.”
Skweez The Weezle will perform from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and from 3:10-4:10 p.m. on both days. The band has been showcasing acoustic Celtic music for 23 years, ranging from slow airs to driving jigs.
For a deeper dive on familial history, attendees can visit one of many clan booths — giving the clan your last name can open up discoveries of a world before yourself, learning the history of your origins.
“Don’t start us down a rabbit hole of genealogy questions ‘cause we’ll never end,” Moyer said.
Moyer visits Scotland every year, but for those who can’t, a ticket to the highland games will get participants as close as they can from the comforts of Douglas County.
Athletic events will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue moving through each event until finished, so there will be no formal schedule. Caber will be the last event per class, where athletes will throw a large tapered pole.
Moyer recommends visiting the winery while there, it will be open and offering wine, beer and local food vendors — noting what he claims to find the world’s best shortbread at Granny Fi’s.
“You need to stop by and she’ll feed you,” Moyer said. “She’ll feed you ‘til you can’t take anymore.”
Tickets are $15 per adult, $12 per senior, $10 per child age 5-12 and kids under 5 are free. A family admission ticket, for two adults and three children, is available for $40.
No outside alcohol is permitted at the event.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
$15 is too expensive to go watch a few athletes throw telephone poles and weights around ... pay just so you can go in and then pay more for the beer, food, haggis, jewelry, wine, etc? No thanks!
