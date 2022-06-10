An A-frame sign near the gas pumps at Chuck's Texaco on Southeast Stephens Street has a simple yet troubling message: temporarily out of fuel.
Because of the current fuel climate, that sign likely isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Due to the rapid increase in processed fuel prices, the stations' ability to purchase the quantity they need in order to meet customer demand has been affected.
"We're just not able to buy it right now," said Jhana McCullum, widow of the late Chuck McCullum. "We can't afford the new prices.
"The fuel pricing that's going on right now is ridiculous, and it's hurting a lot of people."
Chuck's Texaco ran out of fuel officially on June 3, and shortly after made the decision to not purchase more until there was a correction in the market.
This week, Marie Dodds, Director of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Oregon/Idaho, wrote in her weekly report that record-high prices for fuel are being set on a daily basis in the region.
"People are still filling up, despite these record-high prices. At some point, drivers may alter their daily driving habits but it hasn't happened yet," Dodds said.
Crude oil prices have surged to nearly $120 per barrel, almost double the price from August 2021. The national average price to the consumer for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 30 cents to $4.92. In Oregon, customers saw a 25-cent-per-gallon jump to $5.46. In Douglas County, that average sits at $5.49.
Oregon currently ranks fourth for the highest average gas prices in the nation, behind only California ($6.37), Nevada ($5.53) and Hawaii ($5.48).
And while consumers are feeling the pinch, so are station owners, especially those independently owned.
Despite the rising prices, Chuck's Texaco had tried to keep its price to the customer as low as possible, which has resulted in the business running on an extremely low profit per gallon and making it difficult to pay service attendants.
"We can't even make a penny a gallon right now," Jhana McCullum said.
While Chuck's prides itself in being one of the last true "full service" stations in the area, McCullum said she knows that without the fuel there is the risk of losing customers. The station's repair bays remain open and there are some commercial customers who will help keep the business afloat, but it simply doesn't make sense to purchase fuel with the crude oil market being so uncertain.
For instance, any station could place an order for fuel Friday. When it is delivered three days later, the cost to the station could spike more than $1,000 over what it would have cost when it was requested.
"We're sad about this right now," Jhana McCullum said. "We're holding our own and now with the fuel gone we're probably going to lose a lot of customers, but that's just the way it has to be right now.
"With the commercial customers, we'll survive, but that's all we're doing now. Surviving."
The News-Review also inquired about full lots of moving vans at Roseburg's U-haul store on Northeast Stephens Street, but because U-haul is a corporation, a manager deferred any questions to a representative at the corporate office. U-haul has yet to respond, specifically to a question as to whether the full lots were part of a larger-picture issue of people not waiting to pay for the gas to fill the cargo vans.
(1) comment
Any President who doesn’t do everything in their power to make this country energy independent is a threat to our national security.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.