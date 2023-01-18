A $5,000 donation in the form of a giant check was presented to Sunrise Enterprises. From left, Shelly Hawkins of Simplicity Homes by Hayden,Savannah Jones of Sunrise Enterprises and Barry Robinson, AmeriTitle general manager and Sunrise Enterprises board member
Sunrise Enterprises recently received some big donations from community partners to help them bolster the services it offers to the community
Simplicity Homes by Hayden and AmeriTitle awarded the nonprofit $5,000 last week and First Interstate Bank donated an additional $2,500 on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled that we are starting to see the community support from local business leaders,” said Savannah Jones, director of operations for Sunrise.
Sunrise Enterprises works to create community inclusion and access to meaningful employment for everyone.
Jim Wilson, CEO of Sunrise Enterprises, said Sunrise was recently awarded an opportunity to build fencing rail and post product.
“This new product line required the buildout of a new processing and staining platform to produce those fencing rails and posts," Wilson said. "The donation by Hayden Homes will cover some of the buildout costs, enabling Sunrise to have another product line to serve the individuals working in our wood products division.”
As a board member for Sunrise since 20 years, Barry Robinson saw an opportunity to bring people together.
"Hayden is a client of AmeriTitle and they were looking for a nonprofit to help support," Robinson said. "Sunrise has been helping people since the '60s and it seemed like a great fit for both organizations."
New home advisor for Simplicity Shelly Hawkins said, “Our mission is to ‘Give as You Go’ and Hayden himself proves it internally to staff and externally as in this scenario."
Every donation Sunrise Enterprises receives helps provide services and partnerships to more than 115 individuals in Douglas County.
“Without the support and partnership of local, community-minded organizations, the ability of individuals in Douglas County with disabilities to build job skills, gain employment and be active members of their community could go away,” Jones said. “The hard truth is that with diminished funding state and federal funding and COVID restrictions causing long-term hardships, we need our community to continue providing these essential services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.