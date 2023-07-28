TENMILE — It was supposed to be a quick trip.
Mark Girardet was going to fly his friend, Doug Denham, up to Portland for an appointment. Girardet had been flying for three years and was comfortable with the trip, which takes less than an hour by plane.
“We’ll fly back to Roseburg by dinnertime,” Girardet said.
When they took off around 1:30 p.m. on July 24, 2013, they didn’t make it more than 10 minutes in the air before a bang echoed through the aircraft.
“The engine suddenly started shaking and misfiring, losing power quickly,” Girardet said. “That’s when I knew something was seriously wrong.”
At a little over 3,000 feet, the two had just passed over Sutherlin, and turned around to attempt a landing at the Roseburg airport. It soon became clear they couldn’t make it that far. Girardet got on the line to air traffic control, who gave him clearance to do the unthinkable.
“Cleared to land on I-5 South,” the air traffic controller said.
Denham kept an eye on the road while Girardet made the landing, gliding onto the roadway while dodging power lines and without a working engine. Two trucks slowed down when they saw the plane — something Girardet expects the drivers to never forget — and gave him room to land on the highway mere minutes after taking off.
“I never thought I would have to be a stunt pilot,” Girardet said.
After landing, he pulled into a median and waited for emergency vehicles to arrive. His plane, with an engine destroyed by a broken valve, was disassembled and towed to the Roseburg airport.
Girardet is a winemaker. His parents started the Girardet Vineyards in 1971, four years before his birth, and he’s lived on the Tenmile property all his life.
“I remember running around in the vineyard, it was like my playground,” Girardet said. “I thought it was normal to have a vineyard, you know, eating grapes out of the fields. I remember my dad telling me to stop eating all the profits.”
Using his experience as inspiration, he turned his dangerous landing into a tongue-in-cheek series of “Airplane Wines,” including Touchdown Red, Take-Flight White and Fly Away Rosé. To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his daring landing, he plans on holding a party Saturday afternoon at the winery, where he will open three vintage bottles of Touchdown Red.
“I’m excited to see people come together to celebrate,” said Kristie McPherson. She works as the manager at the Girardet Winery, but her official title is listed as “Head Unicorn Trainer.”
“This (Girardet) family is truly unique,” McPherson said. “That property used to be a sheep farm, everything on that property was built by the family. I think it shows the strength you need to be able to land a plane on the freeway.”
The celebration will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Girardet Winery, 895 Reston Road, Tenmile. Visitors can eat smoked tri-tip, drink wine, listen to live music and share stories with Marc Girardet during the afternoon. Girardet said he’s even met people at parties like this who saw him land on the freeway that Wednesday 10 years ago.
“I think someone wanted me to stay around,” Girardet said. “I guess I had more wines to make and more things to do in life, because thinking back, it could have ended easily that day. That could have been it. It’s definitely a moment of reflection, 10 years later, still being here. I’m just really glad that ended well.”
