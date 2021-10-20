Old Melrose Road between West Harvard Avenue and Melrose Road west of Roseburg is closed indefinitely due to a multiple vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews and law enforcement are on the scene as of 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Rosey2
Rosey2

It is, unfortunately, very common to drive this road and go around a bend int he road or a curve- only to find someone driving in the opposite direction, either 1/2 or all in your lane. Speed limit should be reduced on this road- it’s not a freeway.

Raelden
Raelden

I agree. That road has scared me since I was a little girl. I don’t know the cause of this tragedy but people travel well over 65

