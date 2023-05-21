One of the most enticing reasons to travel in Oregon is the vast diversity the state offers. From beaches to rivers to mountains to high desert, it’s all there. And Western Douglas County is a microcosm of that diversity.
Where else can you see giraffes, rhinoceros, elk, sea lions and whales all in one long weekend?
For the adventurist there is charter fishing, whale watching, dune buggy rentals and more. Those more inclined for a relaxed sojourn will find respite in the area’s fine breweries, wineries and casual dining, including fresh seafood and shellfish, especially crabs, clams and oysters. And like most of Oregon, in Western Douglas County getting there is half the fun.
The drives to and from the coast are memorable, with a host of fun sites along the way. Once at the coast, the views are unmatched and the sunsets postcard perfect.
Reedsport might not make any Top 10 lists for Oregon tourist spots, but it is an outdoor lover’s paradise, and home to one of the largest recreational fishing ports on the Oregon coast. In addition to fishing, you can enjoy hunting, hiking, riding ATVs on the Dunes, beach combing, boating, bike riding and more.
There are also several side trips — notably the sea lion caves to the north and a trio of state parks to the south — that are well worth your time. Take a ride west and explore. You won’t be sorry.
day 1
2 p.m. | Wildlife Safari
1790 Safari Road, Winston
The slogan is “Where you are captive, and they roam free!” and for good reason. Drive through the 615-acre park, which is home to hundreds of animals that are allowed to wander about. Featured animals include elephants, cheetah, flamingos, lions, wildebeest and rhinoceros. One of the cool things about this attraction is how they keep it fresh and interesting by constantly adding to it. The newest attraction, which opened this spring, is the Long Neck Lodge, a barn for giraffes. The barn features a staircase and an accessible entrance to get to a window where you can get face-to-face with the giraffes. Food and water is placed near the windows and plans are in place to allow people to feed the animals.
6 p.m. | Loggers Tap House
1 NE Main St., Winston
Casual dining featuring pizza, burgers and BBQ sandwiches washed down with locally brewed, award-winning beer. Consider sitting outside on the patio near the fire pit.
8 p.m. | Workman’s Bar & Smokehouse
263 S. Main St., Winston
Continue to unwind at this “small town bar” that serves up specialty mixed drinks, wine and an assortment of locally brewed craft beers. Food, including terrific ribs and other smoked meats, is available if you’re still hungry.
day 2
9 a.m. | Willees Café and Spirits
11 SE Main St., Winston
The building may look a little tired but don’t let that put you off. The staff is attentive and servings are plentiful and delicious. Breakfast favorites include country fried steak with potatoes, gravy and fried eggs, grilled German sausage with eggs, and french toast. You won’t leave hungry.
12 p.m. | Umpqua Discovery Center
409 Riverfront Way
From Winston, head west on Highway 42 for a terrific drive. After a journey up the Oregon Coast, you’ll find The Umpqua Discovery Center. It’s worth a quick visit to get oriented. You might even experience one of their numerous events.
1 p.m. | Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum
1020 Lighthouse Road, Reedsport
A 10-minute drive south on U.S. 101 will take you to the Umpqua River Lighthouse. The 65-foot-tall lighthouse was constructed in 1890 after the first Umpqua River Lighthouse, built in 1857, was destroyed in a storm.
2 p.m. Lunch | Crabby’s Bar and Grill
196 Bayfront Loop, Winchester Bay
Want fish and chips? Get it here in this casual dining spot that offers views of the harbor and bay. The crab and shrimp baskets are also winners, as are the fish tacos. Or you could simply go with the bloody mary, which is a meal all by itself.
3 p.m. | Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area
855 Highway 101, Reedsport
Climb to the top of one of the largest expanses of coastal sand dunes in the world, which tower 500 feet above sea level, and take in the ocean view for miles in any direction. The dunes provide numerous recreational opportunities, including off-highway vehicle use, hiking, photography, fishing, canoeing, horseback riding and camping. Several businesses along U.S. 101 offer dune buggies for rent and for the less adventurous, dune buggy rides. Not into dune buggies? There are a host of ocean-related activities in the area. If you have your sea legs you can take a fishing charter out of Reedsport in search of halibut, salmon and other fish. If you’d prefer to stay on terra firma, the clamming in Charleston is excellent and Winchester Bay is considered the “Crab Capitol of the World.” All necessary equipment can be rented.
6 p.m. | Harbor Light Restaurant
960 Highway Ave., Reedsport
Menu includes an assortment of fresh seafood, including salmon, halibut, ling cod, albacore tuna, local oysters and fresh berries for dessert.
9 p.m. | Tides Inn Bar and Grill
346 N. Fourth St., Reedsport
A little rough around the edges but the locals like it, and for good reason. The staff and patrons are friendly, the beer is cold and cheap ($3 for Rolling Rock, $3.25 for PBR) and the jukebox reportedly has over 10,000 songs to choose from. Open most nights until 2 a.m.
DAY 3
9 a.m. | Jackson’s CoffeeHouse Café
2285 Longwood Drive, Reedsport
Quaint setting with a full espresso bar and loaded breakfast menu, including omelets, biscuits and gravy and a classic eggs benedict.
11 a.m. | Sea Lion Caves
91560 Highway 101
Enjoy the ocean views on the beautiful 45-minute drive north on U.S. 101 on your way to the Sea Lion Caves, just north of the city of Florence. America’s largest sea cave is over 12 stories high and as wide as a football field, and provides year-round sanctuary for the Steller sea lion.
Option II:
If you’re not into sea lions, head south instead on the Cape Arago Highway for about an hour to see a trio of must-see sites: The aptly named Sunset Bay; Shore Acres State Park, which features a formal garden, including a lily pond; and finally, Cape Arago, which features a scenic headland that juts into the Pacific Ocean. There is also a trail that leads down to a sandy beach and numerous tidepools.
On the road again
One of the great joys of traveling in Oregon is the seemingly endless number of fantastic drives the state offers. Driving to and from Winston to the coast provides two such drives.
Highway 42 from Winston to Reedsport covers about 100 miles and takes two hours. It passes through several small, quaint towns, including Tenmile, Camas Valley, Myrtle Point and Coquille. Worthwhile stops include Porter’s Mercantile and Ben Irving Reservoir.
Highway 38 hugs the Umpqua River as it meanders west to the Pacific Ocean. The drive from Winston to Reedsport covers 80 miles and takes about 1 ½ hours. Highlights include the towns of Kellog, Elkton and Scottsburg, and the Dean Creek Elk Viewing area, which as the name implies features elk roaming in a preserve.
Then there are drives along the coast, the entire length of which is undeveloped and stunning, thanks to state laws that restrict coastal development.
The portion in Douglas County represents just a tiny sliver of it.
