GLIDE — Source One Serenity has received an $88,000 grant to use for its HealTerra worm castings project. With help from Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, owners Rusty and Elana Lininger were awarded the grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. They have until September 2023 to fully utilize it.
HealTerra is a worm composting social enterprise project that started in 2017 with a single tub of worms. From the humble beginnings of using the worms to compost food waste in their own backyard, the Lininger’s project has blossomed into a 1.2 acre worm farm at the Glide Transfer Station. The Lininger’s goal is to use the farm to raise funds for veteran programs.
“Since last year we have made more progress and it is so exciting to share with the community,” said Elena Lininger, owner and operator of HealTerra.
Awarded in the fall of 2021, HealTerra has utilized the funding in an effort to find and hire consultant Rich Flammer. So far, Flammer has assisted with best composting practices implementation and development as well as buying an Oregon-made, large-scale compost turner.
Since December 2021, HealTerra has already collected more than five tons of food waste from three organizations: Roseburg VA Medical Center, UCAN’s food bank and Wolf Creek Job Corps.
By recycling local food waste and turning it into a useable resource, HealTerra is at the forefront of working to make Douglas County a better place to live.
“Our supporters are filling us with pride and motivation to do even more,” Elana Lininger said.
Today, consumers can support local veterans by buying the worm castings at local area partners such as the DC Farmer’s Co-op, Glide Landscape and Garden Supply and MTL nursery. One can also visit the website for contact and connections at healterra.org.
“We are so grateful for this community. The CCD Business Development is also included in this USDA grant because they are doing grant administration. They are an amazing partner,” Elana Lininger said.
“We also want to share our gratitude to Douglas County Public Works, Scott Adams the Douglas County Public Works director, and Gabe Forester the solid waste division manager, because we work with them on the ground,” she added.
In addition to being able to purchase worm castings, the Liningers are also working with Brosi Sugar Tree Farms on developing trials on different fruits and vegetables.
