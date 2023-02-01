A 2023 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that drug overdose deaths have increased nationwide by 30% from 2019-2020.
Nearly 75% of overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.
The total mortality data for opioid overdose deaths continued to rise in 2022. In Oregon, unintentional opioid overdoses have continued to increase year after year in part due to an increase in the usage of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
The Drug Enforcement Administration places fentanyl as high as 50-100 times stronger than Morphine. Due to the growing replacement or cutting of heroin with fentanyl, there is a significantly increased risk for opioid overdose and death.
Douglas and Coos County continue to be a part of the rise in opioid use and overdose seen across the state. Kim Gandy, an overdose prevention specialist at Douglas Public Health Network, stated that Douglas County was seeing between 20-25 overdoses per month as of August 2022.
In response to this rise in opioid addiction and overdose, Adapt Integrated Health Care employs two opioid treatment programs located in Roseburg and North Bend, treating over 250 patients.
opioid treatment programs are recovery-based programs which utilizes medication assisted treatment to assist those seeking recovery to decrease their dependency. This is achieved through the daily administration of medications such as methadone, buprenorphine and suboxone (a buprenorphine and naloxone combination) alongside counseling, community support, and medical services.
opioid treatment program staff partner with patients on the journey to recovery from opioid addiction. By providing individualized and trauma informed medical and counseling care, opioid treatment programs see higher rates of success than traditional medication assisted treatment programs.
One medication used to assist in treatment of opioid use disorder is methadone. Methadone is a powerful, long-acting medication shown in research to help achieve and sustain recovery from opioid addiction, reduce intravenous drug use and decrease risk of overdose.
The Oregon Health Authority states that methadone reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms and cravings and can reduce mortality from opioid overdose by up to 30%. Methadone can only be used to treat opioid use disorder in opioid treatment programs.
Medication is only one aspect of recovery, though. In combination with medication, Adapt’s opioid treatment program offer counseling services through a motivational stepped care treatment model developed out of Johns Hopkins University.
Clients are assigned a certified alcohol and drug counselor who offers daily individual and group counseling sessions to address the many factors associated with clients’ opioid addiction.
Opioid treatment program staff also work to connect patients to services that are a foundation of recovery such as housing and financial assistance, residential referrals, mental health and primary care services, and harm reduction medications such as Naloxone.
Adapt’s opioid treatment programs work in collaboration with local recovery and harm reduction organizations such as the Douglas County Drug, Alcohol, and Rx Task Force; HIV Alliance; Coos County Local Alcohol and Drug Planning Committee; Oregon chapter of the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; Mercy Medical Center; Bay Area Hospital; North Bend Medical Center and many others.
Enrollment in Adapt’s opioid treatment program is available year-round. If you are struggling with opioid addiction you can walk in or call either the Roseburg or North Bend clinic any time between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Walk-ins and calls include a discussion with an opioid treatment program staff member to complete a screening and admission form. Screening will include questions about opioid use history to make sure the Adapt opioid treatment program is the correct fit for your treatment and recovery needs.
If Adapt opioid treatment program is the best fit, you will work with staff to complete basic intake requirements with the goal of beginning medication within one week.
If it is found that the Adapt opioid treatment program is not the best fit for your recovery needs, Adapt’s No Wrong Door policy is a guarantee that you will be connected with another Adapt or community service that better meets your needs.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing opioid addiction, look for these signs:
- Illicit use of opioids such as the illegal drug Heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine or morphine.
- Regularly taking a prescription opioid in a way not intended by the provider who prescribed it, including taking more than the prescribed dose or for the way it makes a person feel.
- Taking opioids just in case, even when not in pain
- Borrowing prescription medication from other people or losing medications so that more prescriptions must be written.
- Seeking the same prescription from multiple providers to have a backup supply.
It is the hope of the Adapt opioid treatment program clinics that all our community members are able to access the full continuum of recovery so we may continue to promote health and restore lives.
For the Roseburg opioid treatment program clinic, call 541-673-2770 or walk in at 548 SE Jackson St. Suite 100, Roseburg. For the North Bend opioid treatment program clinic, call 541-492-0200 or walk in at 400 Virginia Ave. Suite 100, North Bend.
Visit adaptoregon.org to learn more about other programs and services available in your location. If you or someone you know needs primary care, substance use treatment or mental health care, call 541-672-2691 or the 24/7 Douglas County Crisis Line 1-800-866-9780.
