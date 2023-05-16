Adapt Integrated Health Care announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work based on feedback from employees.
Adapt earns Great Place to Work certification
- The News-Review
Adapt Integrated Health Care announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work based on feedback from employees.
Eighty-four percent of Adapt employees responded that the company is a great place to work, which is 27 points above the average company, according to a press release from Adapt.
“Over the past year, we have made significant strides in creating a more inviting and positive work environment,” said Stephanie Green, chief human resources officer at Adapt. “Our emphasis on enhancing staff compensation, particularly through the passage of Oregon legislature’s HB 4004, has empowered us to offer competitive wages across various job roles. Consequently, we have seen an uptick in employee retention and satisfaction, allowing us to better serve our community and further our mission.”
The Great Place to Work Certification is a definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies strive to attain, according to a press release. It is solely based on employees’ experiences in their workplace and particularly emphasizes the existence of a high-trust environment. Recognized globally, it serves as a benchmark for identifying and appreciating outstanding employee experiences.
Adapt said its has an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity and equal opportunities by upholding the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Affirmative Action regulations.
“Our adherence to these guidelines has enabled us to attract and retain a diverse workforce, contributing to improved productivity, innovation and cultural awareness,” CEO Gregory Brigham said. “This not only bolsters our service quality but also strengthens our position as a leader in primary care, behavioral health care, and prevention in Oregon, every team member is important and Adapt seeks to be the best employer our team members will ever have.”
