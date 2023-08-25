Adapt Integrated Health’s employees say that Adapt is a great place to work, and Great Place to Work agrees. Company leadership accepted an award Wednesday afternoon recognizing Adapt as a Great Place To Work in 2023.
Adapt earned the award as 84.7% of their employees share in the sentiment. The award itself is a certification recognizing employers who cultivate a positive working experience for their employees.
“We’re drawn to this work to serve others and to make a positive impact in the community. We work with some of the most vulnerable people in our community and amazing things happen,” Adapt CEO Greg Brigham said when accepting the award. “I always come away with those encounters with (employees) and with the people we work with as refreshed and inspired from all of the talent and commitment we have brought together and continue to bring together for the community.”
Brigham went on to say that a part of Adapt’s success is rooted in their patients’ experiences.
A few days prior to the event, Adapt released a 2022 Annual Report which documents a year in review for the organization. Highlights from the report include over 178,000 in-person and tele-health visits, 1,369 people supported through mobile crisis efforts, 1,971 crisis calls attended and 106 admissions to Adapt’s Sobering Center.
Other notable highlights from the report include statistics surrounding treatment for substance abuse and housing: 454 detox clients were served; 2,834 adult and youth patients received substance use and treatment recovery assistance; 29 people benefitted from Adapt’s Fresh Start program. Adapt’s Fresh Start program provides supportive housing services to those in need, 44% of those 29 people gained housing and 44% gained employment, 67% of those people remained sober.
Brigham believes that, as a whole, everyone at Adapt is committed to the mission in serving those who need help.
“Great Place to Work certification is a nationally recognized thing and so we knew we were competing with organizations throughout the United States to get that certification and overwhelming gratitude because as it has been said today it’s because of our employees,” Chief Human Resources Officer Stephanie Green said.
Thrive Umpqua’s Strategic Partnerships Director John Dimof spoke on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle while providing people with a purposeful life. Kelsey Wood, Adapt’s Chairmen of the Board of Directors, spoke to how Adapt has created an effective team that does not just simply show up to satisfy a job description.
“You guys have created that teamwork, that culture, that heart and it’s an honor to serve you as your chairmen. You guys have done remarkable, unique new things. In the past we had silos of medical care, mental healthcare, drug and alcohol abuse and Adapt Integrated Health says it all. You have found new ways of working together as a team to get that out to your clients,” Wood said.
Since 1992, Great Place to Work is the company behind the certification or award. As a company they allow for employers to survey their workforce and gain insight into areas of strength or improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.