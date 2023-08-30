Question: I heard that sweeteners and diet foods are bad for you now, is that true and why?
Answer: I believe you are referring to research regarding Erythritol, a commonly used sweetener that is added to many diet and sugar free products.
Erythritol, a sugar alcohol, is a type of carbohydrate made by fermenting corn starch; it is not an actual alcohol found in beer or wine etc. It can occur in fruits and vegetables in very small amounts. and we can make it in our cells — again in very small amounts — as part of normal metabolism.
Studies in Europe and the US have shown that erythritol is associated with increased risk for heart problems, with participants who had high levels of erythritol in their blood being more likely to suffer heart attack or stroke.
Volunteers who had their blood tested after consuming erythritol (in a diet beverage) showed significantly elevated levels that lasted for several days and high enough to cause changes (increased clotting) to platelet function.
At this point we take pause and remember that with all studies like these, there could be other factors that contributed to an increase in the associated risks. Researchers try to take these factors into account, but typically the results tell us that more research is needed to weed out confounding factors.
Just because high levels of erythritol were found in the blood does not prove that this substance caused the problem.
Concern surrounding this issue is that sugar replacements are often added to non-diet products to boost the sweetness of a food. And, the food industry is not required by the FDA to list this on the ingredient label. As it can be found in nature it is “generally recognized as safe,” and that therein is part of the issue.
Unfortunately, this type of sugar alcohol is often found in diet foods at levels 1,000 times more than found naturally in food, leading one to wonder if it’s the dose that makes the poison!
Erythritol can also be found added to the so called natural sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit to boost their sweetness.
So how do we know it’s there? A label might say “contains sugar alcohol,” “naturally sweetened,” “sweetened with natural compounds” (corn starch is a natural compound after all) or “diabetes-safe,” “artificially sweetened” or “calorie free.”
Or, my own favorite and one that should really have you all putting the product back on the supermarket shelf, “excessive consumption can cause a laxative effect.”
So where does this leave us, and especially our diabetic brethren or anyone wanting to lower their sugar consumption? The scientific community is still accumulating the data to make recommendations but in the meantime it might be prudent to monitor your erythritol intake and look for other ways to sweeten your life.
Bottom Line: According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Sugar alcohols can help reduce your carbohydrate intake, but researchers don’t yet know their full impact on your health. As with most foods, it’s best to consume products with sugar alcohols only in moderation and to focus on whole foods instead.”
(2) comments
Diet food is good for you: steamed greens, raw veggies, beans, fresh fruit. Fish or meat, eggs and dairy if you want.
Those diet drinks and highly-processed food-like substances are not food.
What Pollan wrote: “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”
https://michaelpollan.com
https://douglas.or.networkofcare.org/ph/content.aspx?cid=10604
thanks for comments Joe!
