Question: There are so many different sources out there about diet and nutrition. It’s confusing. How do I know that I am getting good information?
Answer: Unfortunately, this is a commonly heard sentiment.
So, let’s start with a reminder that nutrition is a science and, like all sciences, advances in technology mean that data can change be updated and re-examined. We should not be surprised if recommendations alter, this is not suspicious or cause for alarm and should actually give confidence that the ‘scientific method’ is working as it should.
Nutrition studies are inherently tricky due to so, so many variable that can effect outcomes. People’s bodies are different in ways that are not easily identified. Ideally, nutrition research can give us an idea or a direction that seems plausible at the time but may change as new data is collected.
Not all nutrition research carries the same worth, so identify the length and size of a study. How does the study fit in to the existing body of evidence? Did the study involve human beings or animals? Who are the people behind the study?
Some researchers, or promoters of a health approach, will cherry pick the science to suit their own philosophy (meaning they ignore opposing data) and can be quite convincing in their zealous presentation.
Identify the source of funding for a study. For example, if an industry (food producer) is funding research that indicates that their product is super-duper healthy for you, look for a non-industry study that confirms the same thing.
Be alert if information is presented with an all or nothing approach (no nuance). If the researcher is unable to accept other perhaps conflicting data, proceed with caution! Often the person with the loudest voice or personality will get the media attention as there is an entertainment factor thrown in for free!
When browsing the internet, identify who runs the site, which organization is paying for the site, who are their advertisers and who is reviewing the information. While conflicts of interest are not inherently bad, real experts seldom portray other experts as corrupt or liars. That type of language should be a red flag.
Information that contains conspiracy theories or that government agencies are somehow to blame for a health issue should give pause for thought. If you are still concerned, I suggest you look to health authorities in other countries. What are they saying? It would be an incredible stretch to suggest that the whole world is suddenly in cahoots on some mysterious nutrition conspiracy, when we can’t even agree on fairly simple things.
Reasonable health information does not promote one treatment over another, it gives a balance. There are no promises of cures or dramatic claims. Legitimate nutrition scientists do not point to one particular food or diet over another.
Instead, indicating that strong evidence shows that individuals can combine a variety of foods in a variety of ways to achieve a healthy diet and that this combination can be structured to meet personal health needs, foods likes and dislikes and cultural influences. They use language like “can,” “may” and “suggests.”
It can be tricky to identify good information from bad and unfortunately even those in healthcare can carry bias. So that means you have to be a detective and ask the right questions to help you arrive at a sound conclusion. Good luck out there!
Websites/health information that can be helpful:
Medline Plus Evaluating Internet Health Information: a tutorial from the National Library of Medicine at bit.ly/3XRAZIl
- .
- Complementary and alternative medicine at
- .
- Finding and evaluating online resources at
- .
Bottom line: Have your smell test kit readily at hand. Red flags to be aware of: information that tells you “if you eat this (insert something bad) will happen to you” and similarly, “if you eat this super food (insert something amazing) will happen to you.”
