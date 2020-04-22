Question: Are there any special foods or a pill that can help boost my immune system and make me safe from infection?
Answer: The human body’s immune function is a highly developed and sophisticated system that has evolved over thousands of years to fight off ‘invaders.’
The basic components for this complicated system can be found in a balanced and varied diet, mostly plant based, nuts, seeds, whole grains and with adequate protein and fats.
There is no single food or nutrient that is a ‘cure all,’ rather nutrients — both macro (protein, fats and carbohydrates) and micro (vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals) work together to build a strong defense. These nutrients influence the immune system, our inflammatory response and overall health and well being.
The optimal diet will provide the nutrients that build the actual cells (T cells, B cells, macrophages etc.,) of your immune system, foods that contain protein provide the building blocks. Additionally, metabolic co-factors (micro nutrients) help to drive the cells by promoting energy function and other nutrients (phytochemicals and anti-oxidants) help to reduce damage to the cells caused by metabolism and other environmental factors.
The body’s defense system produces oxidative (chemicals) stress in the body in an effort to create a hostile environment for pathogens, unfortunately these chemicals can also damage the host (us). Anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce the damage done to cells and organs by substances called cytokines, (the body chemicals that can both help and hurt us at the same time).
One of the fundamental roles of nutrition is to support the immune system and we know that eating a balanced and varied diet, even in the short term, can impact your health by optimizing the balance between pro and anti-oxidant inflammatory responses, fend off pathogens and have the ability to recover more quickly from illness.
Additionally, there are antiviral plant chemicals (flavonoids, polyphenols, alkaloids, lectins, terpenes) found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, teas and more, that can inhibit cell penetration, stop virus binding and viral replication by blocking RNA synthesis. Keeping your intestinal barrier healthy by eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fermented foods to provide pre and probiotics, can also help repel invaders! Much of the immune system resides in our gut so feed it what it likes and it will work for you!
Risk factors for a weak immune system include a diet that is high in processed foods, sugar, saturated fat (possibly sodium also) and being deficient in certain nutrients. Being very overweight, certain medical conditions, medications and just plain old aging can also weaken immune function.
So what should we eat? Whole plant foods with fiber to help stabilize glucose/insulin and provide food for our gut bacteria (and vitamin E). Fruits and vegetables for antioxidants (vitamin C), phytochemicals and carotenoids (vitamin A) that protect cells from stressors. Nuts, seeds, avocados, olives, cold pressed oil, legumes rich in zinc (important for lymphocyte function) and seafood rich in vitamin D, good fats and zinc again. Zinc is of extra interest currently with pandemic COVID-19, as it blocks viral replication in the cells. It can also be found in meat, poultry and fortified breakfast cereals.
And just in case anyone has forgotten! Exercise, no smoking, limit alcohol intake, and wash hands frequently!
Bottom line: Take this time to build a strong immune system through a wide and varied diet. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein foods, nuts, seeds, teas, oily fish and avocados. If you are over 60 or have an underlying health condition a daily multi vitamin that contains vitamin D, zinc and copper, might be a defensive idea, but remember no isolated nutrient is a magic bullet.
