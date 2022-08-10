Aviva Health is working to expand community impact and provide doctor training through its Family Medicine Residency, now in its third year.
“People need high quality, competent health care that's accessible and affordable and having additional providers in the community does exactly that,” Aviva Health board member Steve Loosley said. “It increases the access and makes health care much, much more equitable.”
The program consists of three cohorts of eight doctors in residence, who each spend three years in training. The doctors are trained in a variety of skills, with a focus on both lifestyle medicine and substance use disorder. With 24 doctors in residence, this increases capacity for care by providing the possibility of around 10,000 more patient visits each year, according to Loosley.
Serving a rural county, Aviva Health offers the only family medicine residency in Douglas County, which is different than bigger areas where more programs may be offered and even in competition.
“I think that in a rural community, you get better education, you don't have other residencies that you're competing with,” said Dr. Heidi Beery, program director of the residency program since 2021. “You have the opportunity to work a lot closer with your specialists.”
For some resident doctors, the lifestyle medicine program was a draw to the residency. The program works to encourage healthier lifestyle choices — diet, sleep, managing stress levels and limiting tobacco and alcohol consumption are all specific focus areas, according to Dr. Beery.
Dr. Seemal Kumar, part of the first cohort of resident doctors, learned about Aviva’s Family Medicine Residency during the annual National Family Medicine conference in Kansas. One of the primary draws for her was the lifestyle medicine curriculum. Aviva Health was one of only a few residency programs offering it at the time, according to Dr. Kumar.
“I think just empowering people to be the bosses of their own medical journey is important,” Dr. Kumar said.
As one of the eight resident doctors in the first cohort, Dr. Kumar is entering her third year in the program. Before the second cohort came on, the first group decided to each choose an incoming resident to serve as an informal mentor to, according to Kumar. The informal mentoring between the cohorts furthers learning between peers and strengthens the bond between the cohorts.
Dr. Grant Marquart is part of the third cohort and officially came on board on June 20.
Dr. Marquart has already been able to take on both inpatient and outpatient visits. He started his medical journey on a pathway towards becoming a surgeon but realized family medicine is his real calling. Dr. Marquart likes the broad scope of family medicine — he can see a two-week-old infant and a 99-year-old in the same day, he said.
For Dr. Marquart, the newness of the program drew him to Aviva, seeing an opportunity to shape the program moving forward.
“I like that I can try and come in and hopefully contribute more to a growing program,” Dr. Marquart said.
With eight resident doctors from the first cohort in their third year, Dr. Beery said Aviva Health is hoping many of the residents will stay in the area after graduating from the program.
“I really do feel like they're becoming a part of our community,” Dr. Beery said.
Aviva Health is a federally qualified health center, meaning it is a nonprofit that provides cost-effective and quality healthcare to anyone, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, according to the Aviva website. More doctors, through the residency program, increases the reach Aviva can have.
