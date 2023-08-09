MYRTLE CREEK — In an attempt to hear the first-hand health care experiences of Douglas County citizens, Aviva Health held a town hall Tuesday evening where residents of Myrtle Creek were given the opportunity to share their thoughts.
Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton began the event with a short presentation regarding Aviva’s history, the current services offered in Myrtle Creek and some announcements for new services Myrtle Creek residents can expect.
A new full time primary care physician, Dr. John Fardell, will begin practicing in Myrtle Creek in the coming months. According to dentist Dr. Don Randol, Myrtle Creek’s dental facilities will see expanded operations in the form of new state-of-the-art equipment and dental hygienists will be added to the staff. Pharmacy services and enhanced behavioral health services will also be coming to Myrtle Creek, according to Bolton.
Bolton said the inspiration behind holding a town hall was to embrace each of the rural communities in Douglas County, allow residents to raise concerns and ask questions. Myrtle Creek is just the first of many to come.
“It’s connection, it’s relationship building and particularly here for the Tri-City area, folks knowing that they have a voice and they are being heard and looking them in the eye, makes things much more real,” Bolton said. “You have a right to expect predictable health care whether it’s the same provider or someone you know and that we are working on it.”
Concerns about insurance, finding care for children and concerns about the need to travel to Roseburg for the majority of care were some of the main topics raised by attendees of the town hall.
One major concern involved the lack of staffing in Myrtle Creek medical and dental centers.
“We obviously know that access to health care is a huge issue. Not only for this local, rural community but for America in general,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Michael Bingham. “Really the [town hall] is to address what our issue is and what we can do to help with the current access to that in Myrtle Creek, because it’s troubling and it’s hard.”
One of the ways Aviva has begun to tackle the issue of staffing shortages is begin a residency program in Douglas County. Last month, Aviva graduated eight family practitioners and one decided to stay with Aviva full time.
Currently, Aviva has 20 more family practitioners working through its residency at Aviva. According to Bolton, this will allow for more doctors to create roots in Douglas County and address the staffing concerns.
“Our job is to be where others are not, as a federally qualified health center, to be where other organizations are not or where they can’t or won’t be,” Bolton said. “What I would say to the other communities is we are committed. We planted the flag there. We need them to stick with us.”
Aviva will also be hosting town halls in the other locations it provides services; Drain, Sutherlin, Glide and Roseburg. Time and place for these events is to be announced.
More information: aviva.health or Aviva’s Facebook page.
It is a losing battle at this point, but it is still frustrating and sad how the medical field of Psychiatry has been replaced by, “Behavioral Health.” I guarantee you that people don’t develop schizophrenia, bipolar mania, suicidal Major Depression, or post-partum psychosis because they have been mis-behaving.
[thumbup]Scott
