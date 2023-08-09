MYRTLE CREEK — In an attempt to hear the first-hand health care experiences of Douglas County citizens, Aviva Health held a town hall Tuesday evening where residents of Myrtle Creek were given the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It is a losing battle at this point, but it is still frustrating and sad how the medical field of Psychiatry has been replaced by, “Behavioral Health.” I guarantee you that people don’t develop schizophrenia, bipolar mania, suicidal Major Depression, or post-partum psychosis because they have been mis-behaving.

Add Reply
worden
worden

[thumbup]Scott

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.