As the weather becomes warmer, more people will be spending time outside. You can almost feel the shift in mood! The benefits are many: fresh air, sunshine, natural movement, the greater chance to see a friend or make a new one.
One thing that may get overlooked is the stress relief, or “downshifting” that occurs for several people when they’re out in nature.
Have you ever struggled with taking care of your body, mind, or spirit because it somehow felt selfish? This has been a personal challenge for me. Throughout life, my own self-care was placed on the back burner due to the needs of my family, work, and other responsibilities.
Unfortunately, these unhealthy patterns can be hard to break because our bodies are amazing machines that have learned to adapt to all kinds of fight or flight stressors. However, even the strongest-willed human body will eventually say “enough is enough.”
Blue Zones Project® wants to help prevent you from ever getting to that point.
In the five original Blue Zones®, we observe consistent behavior which incorporates downshifting into regular practice. “People who’ve made it to 100 seem to exude a sense of sublime serenity,” says Dan Buettner, founder of Blue Zones in his book The Blue Zones: 9 Lessons for Living Longer from the people who’ve lived the longest. He reports that inflammation brought on by chronic stress may promote Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Many Americans experience these challenges at a much higher rate than those in who live in the Blue Zones across the world.
The great thing is that you can start to reduce your risk this very moment. Downshifting will look different to different people. Common suggestions include exercise, spending time with loved ones, and making time for a hobby.
An article on the Mayo Clinic website suggests, “Aim to find active ways to manage your stress. Inactive ways to manage stress — such as watching television, surfing the internet or playing video games — may seem relaxing, but they may increase your stress over the long term.”
As I was downshifting with a new book, by Jen Sincero, this quote seemed to jump off the page: “Take care of yourself as if you’re the most awesome person you’ve ever met.”
Blue Zones Project was brought to Oregon in 2014 by Cambia Health Foundation in support of Oregon Healthiest State, a privately led, publicly supported partnership aiming to create and sustain healthy environments that support healthy lifestyles.
Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Currently, 48 communities in 11 states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.4 million Americans nationwide.
For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com. To learn more about our events, e-mail bluezonesprojectumpqua@sharecare.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
