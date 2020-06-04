After three years of projects and programs to help improve health and longevity of people living in the Roseburg area, Blue Zones Project-Umpqua has finished Phase I of the project.
Now, after determining that the community has shown it has found value in the work they have done, Blue Zones leaders are going ahead with Phase II.
The project focuses on making healthier choices easier and making permanent and semi-permanent changes to the built environment to help people live longer and healthier lives, with lower rates of chronic disease and a higher quality of life.
“We know the people engaged in Blue Zones Project are eating healthier, exercising more, and enjoying a stronger sense of purpose than those who are not engaged,” said Jessica Hand, community program manager for Blue Zones Project-Umpqua.
Last December, Blue Zones surveys showed it had surpassed its goal of having 6,300 people engaged in activities with nearly 7,000 Douglas County residents having participated in the activities for well-being. Hand said almost 1,000 people have supported the initiative with over 6,500 hours of volunteer time on beautification projects and 700 participated in purpose workshops. Nearly 500 people completed a 10-week Moai, which is a social group that meets to practice healthy habits and meet new friends.
The survey shows Blue Zones approved restaurants and grocery stores are reporting increases in sales associated to Blue Zones inspired menu items and checkout lanes.
“I’m truly amazed at how well the project has gone here in the Umpqua Valley,” Hand said. “It has exceeded our expectations of what was possible in this short period of time of only three years for the first phase.”
Juliete Palenshus, engagement Lead for Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, said the program was accepted by the community beyond what she had imagined.
“In our community, among the big players who move things forward, there’s been a pretty unanimous vocalization that this is good,” Palenshus said.
She said the community metrics that measure change are showing improvement. She said statistics show that people who are engaged in Blue Zones activities eat healthier, exercise more and have a higher sense of purpose.
Even though Douglas County still ranks 29th out of 36 counties in overall health outcomes, Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, said Blue Zones has made strides in encouraging people to be healthier.
“I think they’ve done a great job involving the public and have done a good job making it clear why they should be doing the things they’re doing, and I think they’re just one of the groups that has pulled people in the community together,” Dannenhoffer said. “It has made a tremendous difference.”
Hand said $2.76 million in grant money had been found in the Umpqua Valley through Blue Zones Project community efforts in the three years. It has dedicated staff time to writing grant applications and hired consultants for projects like Safe Routes to School. The buffered bike lane, sidewalks and crossings near Green Elementary School are some of their planned projects.
“We will be sharing the resources to reach even more of our population in Roseburg and beyond with a continued commitment to reaching those who are underserved,” Hand said. “Our work will continue to be closely aligned with our community partners’ Community Health Improvement Plans.”
Phase II will happen over the next three years, with Blue Zones Project-Umpqua leaders looking to expand the work that began in the Phase I.
Palenshus said Blue Zones has prioritized some additional efforts:
- Collaboration with community partners to target programming to ethically diverse populations.
- Broaden the scope of engagement and address health-equity priorities and social determinants of health.
- Promote and support coordination and execution of existing wellness programs (Total Health Improvement Program, Double Up Food Bucks, Veggie Rx and others).
- Create media campaigns that invite community members to reflect on people in their lives who encourage them and those they encourage to be healthy.
“In a time when there are so many competing priorities and separate perspectives on critical issues in our community, we’re lucky to have an initiative that brings everyone together around the practical subject of improving well-being for all residents,” said John Dimof, organization lead for Blue Zones Project-Umpqua.
Blue Zones Project-Umpqua began in the Umpqua Valley in 2017 as a partnership with Cambia Health Foundation and Oregon Healthiest State, which hopes to engage and inspire Oregonians to create and sustain healthy environments to support healthy lifestyles.
During the COVID-19 epidemic, Blue Zones workers have had to adapt and make some modifications to carry out some of their programs by shifting priorities not doing public events, but more virtual events to try to keep their momentum going.
