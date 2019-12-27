Figures released last week by Blue Zones Project-Umpqua show that the organization’s efforts to make the Umpqua Valley a healthier place are already paying off.
Blue Zones officials said healthy choices are easier to make after progress in convincing companies to make it easier for people to eat healthier, get more physical activity, and have healthier lifestyle habits.
The progress is happening faster than expected. Last week at the Blue Zones Project end-of-the-year celebration, staff celebrated the progress that’s been made and recognized volunteers. Blue Zones reported that 6,345 people have engaged in Blue Zones Project from around the Umpqua Valley, surpassing the project goal of 6,300 by April 2020.
The promotion of Moai walking has resulted in 474 people and 72 teams completing a 10-week Moai based around walking, purpose, or plant-slant potlucks.
Out of the 474 people that completed a Moai, over 80% reported that they made a new long-term friend from their walks, and 609 people have participated in a purpose workshop. Another 881 have volunteered with Blue Zones Project with a total of 5,359 service hours. That calculates to $136,131 in value generated from volunteer hours from Blue Zones Project alone.
Officials said 19 of the top 20 worksites in the Umpqua Valley are engaged in Blue Zones Project and 12 of the top 20 worksites have implemented enough well-being interventions that they now meet the criteria to become Blue Zones Project Approved.
“We are amazed by the empirical evidence of progress and inspired by the anecdotes shared by community members that are personally impacted by this effort,” said Blue Zones Project-Umpqua’s Engagement Lead, Juliete Palenshus.
Phase one of the Blue Zones project, which started in April of 2017 will wrap-up in April of 2020 and phase two will begin. In just three years, Blue Zones Project officials said they have achieved some impressive milestones.
Seven restaurants are Blue Zone approved with Shanti’s Indian Cuisine reporting a 35% increase in sales since approval. Loggers Tap House reported a rise in sales of Blue Zones Project menu items from 2-3 per week to 27 per week after 10 months of participation.
Sherm’s Thunderbird, an approved grocery store, reported it sold an additional 10,000 pounds of produce and 14,000 bottles of water through the Blue Zones Checkout Lanes.
Six schools are now Blue Zones Project approved with four walking school buses providing kids the opportunity to walk to school under adult supervision. Bicycle safety education has been provided to 429 students. Blue Zones Project has assisted in training and supporting faculty in trauma-informed practices.
The Blue Zones Project’s Built Environment Committee has secured $2.2 million in funds through Safe Routes to School to promote pedestrian and bike-friendly infrastructure.
The food policy committee developed a produce prescription program and the Tobacco Police Committee
Blue Zones Project’s Tobacco Policy Committee conducted a smoke-free policy survey and collaborated on a Youth Vaping Cessation Program.
The results of Blue Zones’ second community-wide survey conducted in July showed that benchmark goals were surpassed, demonstrating 63% awareness of Blue Zones Project surpassing the goal of 45% and 36% of the population saw the Blue Zones Project as having a positive impact on the community, beating the goal of 30%.
The survey showed that the Umpqua Valley is outperforming the state of Oregon in three health risks: 22% less risk in poor nutrition, 8% less risk in exercise, and 24% less risk in life evaluation. It’s estimated that the county has accrued over $1.5 million in medical and productivity value in just two years as a result of risk avoidance.
“We’ve worked hard, and it’s humbling to see that this community effort has absolutely been effective,” Palenshus said. “I hope that our community can continue to rally around this culture shift and begin to feel a sense of pride in truly becoming a place where healthy choices are easy to make, every day, everywhere we go.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, find them on Facebook, or BZPUmpqua on Instagram. For more information contact them at BlueZonesProjectUmpqua@sharecare.com.
