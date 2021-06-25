Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
But during a nationwide severe blood shortage, worry lingers on how to get blood to everyone who needs it. The Red Cross in Roseburg is currently seeking blood donations to help alleviate the demand.
The blood shortage comes after a year of blood drive cancellations and a drop in donations due to the pandemic. In a typical year, the Roseburg clinic receives 20% of its donations from blood drives held at local schools and Umpqua Community College, according to the Roseburg clinic.
More people leaving for summer vacation means less time for donations. Over the last few months, hospitals have seen an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.
“This is depleting the nation’s blood inventory,” said Val Gordon, account manager at the American Red Cross Blood Services.
Over the last three months, over 75,000 blood products have been distributed nationwide, but health officials believe more is needed.
“The need is still there but the blood isn’t,” Gordon said.
Only a half-day supply of Type O blood remains. Hospitals rely on the use of Type O-negative blood, the universal blood type, and typically use it for emergency situations.
The Roseburg Red Cross donation center recently moved from its location on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard to Northeast Alameda Avenue.
Walk-in donations are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or over the phone at 1-800-733-2767.
“We rely heavily on people to open their hearts and donate to people they don’t even know,” Gordon said.
The new location is located at 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg.
(1) comment
“'We rely heavily on people to open their hearts and donate to people they don’t even know,'" Gordon said."
Nah.
Just a vein.
And, honestly, folks: that needle stick is a minor inconvenience. Every one of us believes that we would do something brave, risky, and even heroic, to save another human being. So: here is a chance to be a hero, at nearly zero cost. Let's roll up our sleeves.
You can easily schedule an appointment, and, once in the system, do your pre-clearance on-line.
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=97470
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.