The City of Canyonville has issued a drinking water warning, advising residents to boil the water before use.
"A water sample taken (Monday) showed turbidity levels of 4.0 turbidity units," a press release by the city read. "There is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."
The standard is 1.0 turbidity units. Turbidity is a measure of cloudiness in water. It has no health effects, but can interfere with growth of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and parasites.
Residents are advised to boil the water before use, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before use. Bottled water can also be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or food preparation.
The City of Canyonville press release states, "We anticipate having the problem resolved on (Tuesday)."
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1800-426-4791 or the Oregon Department of Human Services Drinking Water Program at 971-673-0405.
