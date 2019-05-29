Chadwick Clubhouse, “fostering a community that rebuilds lives and hope through purposeful opportunities for adults living with mental illness,” opened in Roseburg in November of 2018. Located in a 900 square foot house on Chadwick Street near downtown, we welcomed our first member that day.
The “we” in the above statement is NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Douglas County Affiliate.
With one member in attendance, for all outward appearances, Chadwick Clubhouse seemed a quiet, nonprofit start-up, with a chance of doing what it set out to do. (See the mission statement above.)
I’m pretty sure the citizens of Douglas County would be surprised and amazed at the wonderful life changes that have been taking root amidst these humble beginnings.
Chadwick Clubhouse is a day-use recovery center for the one in five adults in our county who is living with a serious mental health diagnosis. I have said before in this column, that once a person has been diagnosed with a serious mental illness, and receives minimal treatment, usually in the form of medication, further options are limited for recovery to take place. Most sufferers languish at home, isolated from the community, feeling shunned by the society they once participated in. Imagine, if you can, what a devastating blow to one’s life it would be. The trajectory of one’s future is changed forever.
Enter the Clubhouse. Following the Clubhouse International model, Chadwick Clubhouse seeks to restore dignity and purpose to a member’s life. The further result is that a member is eventually able to reenter society, contributing in a meaningful and productive way.
The requirements to join the Clubhouse are relatively simple. A member must be experiencing recovery and be referred by his or her medical provider. Since our humble beginning back in November, membership at Chadwick Clubhouse has grown to 18, and new referrals come in weekly.
At the Clubhouse, the members experience a work-ordered day, on equal footing with staff and volunteers, accomplishing the work of the Clubhouse.
The work of the Clubhouse includes preparing lunch, cleaning up, clerical work such as keeping records, bookkeeping, and related activities, outreach to members and to the community, gardening and upkeep of the grounds, wellness activities, social events and more. Eventually, when members are ready, supported employment and educational opportunities are available.
You do not have to take my word for the wonderful life changes I have witnessed at the Clubhouse. On a recent weekday, I sat down with some of the members and got to hear their first-hand accounts of how things are going for them there. I have recorded their responses here:
Adrian: It’s made a huge difference for me, more than any of the professional help I’ve received so far. I’ve been able to do more than I’ve done before — my symptoms have improved a lot. As a result, it’s restored my confidence and self-respect. It gives me purpose everyday.
Jonathon: I’ve enjoyed the friendships I’ve made thus far. It helps me mentally to engage with others, and it is fun to help do the chores and tasks they give you everyday. It has been hugely encouraging to be around others and learn about the opportunities that the Chadwick Clubhouse provides.
Bonnie: The clubhouse has helped me with my emotions, in making friends and opening up more. Gets me to see new faces. I’ve been feeling sad a lot, but when I leave here I’m always happy.
Fred: the Clubhouse has made me focus, meet new people to interact with and learn more about computers. In my camera class, I learned about my camera. The Clubhouse has kept me disciplined and on task. In the culinary unit I learned about cooking. The Clubhouse gives me something to do that is helpful.
Robert: The Chadwick House has given me a place to spend my days. It has helped me see how much progress I have made in the last year. They are helping me to start down the path to independent living. I know I am ready to kind of spread my wings and venture on a new journey.
We at NAMI want to take this opportunity to express our extreme gratefulness to the organizations and individuals who have recognized the need for recovery solutions for the many people suffering with a disorder of the brain, and have so generously responded in funding this worthwhile project.
Among these are: Umpqua Health Alliance CAC, Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Three Rivers Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, Douglas Community Fund and the Whipple Fund, John and Coleen Roberts, and many other wonderful individual donors in the community.
Speaking of the community, we will be reaching out more and more to local businesses and individuals. As you may have guessed, we are rapidly outgrowing our 900 square foot space and will be looking to find a larger more permanent spot (with the help of our generous community).
If you are seeing the value of Chadwick Clubhouse for our community and would like to donate, you may send your tax-deductible donation to: NAMI Douglas County, P.O. Box 2472, Roseburg, OR 97470.
And if you or a family member struggles with mental illness, you are welcome to join us for an information and support group held on the first Monday of every month at the Vine Street Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Our next meeting is June 3.
