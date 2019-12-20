The Chadwick Clubhouse in downtown Roseburg has become so popular that officials may have to look for a larger place.
The house on Southeast Chadwick Street opened in November 2018 to help people with mental illness reclaim their lives by transitioning into society through friendship, training, housing, education, providing food for members, job opportunities, and other services that can help members deal with mental issues.
Director Colleen Roberts said after just a year, the clubhouse is already reaching its maximum capacity. The clubhouse averages 5-6 visitors each day with about 10 being the maximum it can handle, but Roberts said she expects that to keep increasing. Members have to be at least 18 years old and be referred by a provider.
“We’re already starting to look for a bigger location, one that will hold 20 to 25 members a day,” Roberts said.
Roberts has leaned on the Compass House in Medford for direction on how to efficiently run the Roseburg clubhouse and said the first year of operation went even better than she expected.
Providers at Compass that make referrals to the clubhouse are available for clubhouse officials to speak with when there are issues with members. The members have to be considered safe and not disruptive to be accepted into the program.
The house operates like a home environment, which is good for many of the members who have social phobias, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar issues. A lot of the members don’t have the social skills they need, and Roberts said the smaller groups are easier for them to handle.
“How much better they’re doing just with the social engagement, that’s huge,” she said. “That’s been the biggest surprise, seeing that improvement.”
Member Brett Sprinkle said he never got out much and was close to suicide before he found the clubhouse.
“I was going through some mental things about my nephew and I kept hearing voices in my head and he lives in Kansas, so when I started hearing voices saying I wasn’t a good enough uncle, I felt like I was going to jump off a bridge and then Dr. (Steven) Jeffers told me about the clubhouse and I got an appointment,” Sprinkle said.
Now Sprinkle said he’s socializing, working and feeling a lot better about himself.
The clubhouse has qualified to get food from the United Community Action Network, which it uses to provide meals for the visitors. Members have the task of preparing the food each day.
Adrian Currier, a member of the clubhouse, who also does a lot of the cooking, said he used to be at home all the time and didn’t have any social life and was suffering from depression, but all that changed when he became a member of the clubhouse.
“I was really depressed, but since joining, I have something to do each day and I have a social life now,” Currier said. “I’m able to start taking care of things around my own place. I wasn’t able to do that before, I was so depressed and now I actually have a job at the clubhouse.”
Adapt offered a van to the clubhouse and will take ownership of the van by the end of December. The van will be used for field trips and other activities and also transport members to and from work.
“Our plan is to get some different employment programs going. A lot of our members don’t drive, so if they get a job we can give them transportation by having that,” Roberts said. “Some of our members, we can just get them rides and a lot of times we give bus passes.”
The clubhouse is still in need of funds to do some work on the van though.
There are no government funds, so donations and grants are the major revenue sources to operate the clubhouse. It gets a lot of funding from the Umpqua Health Alliance, the coordinated care organization for Douglas County, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, several other foundations and a lot the donations from private individuals.
“That’s always the concern for any nonprofit, the donations,” Roberts said. “But they like what we do and it’s just a matter of keeping that going.”
The Chadwick Clubhouse always welcomes donations, which can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 2472, Roseburg, OR 97470.
