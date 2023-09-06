CHI Mercy Health announced Friday it will upgrade operating rooms, expand the emergency department patient care areas and address other facility needs as part of a $35 million master facilities plan.
“The community’s health care needs are growing at a time when our current facilities are at capacity,” said Dr. Jason Gray, chief medical officer. “This approval is an exciting step towards creating a healthier future for our community. The Master Facilities Plan will support Mercy’s mission of being the premier provider of healthcare services in Douglas County. Benefits to patients will be having improved access to necessary and critical services locally.”
The master facilities plan was approved by the hospital’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health. Mercy Health’s goal is to better meet the growing needs for inpatient and outpatient care, keep pace with advances in medicine and strengthen the future viability of Douglas County health care services, according to a press release.
“This investment has been a long-term priority for Mercy and CommonSpirit Health,” said Ketul J. Patel, president of CommonSpirit Health’s Pacific Northwest division. “We are deeply committed to clinical excellence and providing the highest quality of care for patients and families in Douglas County, and this project helps us deliver on that promise.”
Almost 1,000 babies are born each year at the hospital and more than 40,000 people visit the emergency department annually.
The need for medical services is expected to increase in coming years. “High growth rates are projected in the 65-year-old and above population groups, which traditionally use healthcare resources at higher rates than the general population,” the press release said. “Additionally, recent economic downturns and the rising costs of insurance to individuals and employers are expected to leave more families uninsured or under-insured and more reliant on hospital care.”
The project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026. Concept drawings have been completed and more design and construction document work will be done in 2024.
Mercy has been operating as a hospital in Roseburg for 114 years. It started with a $12,000 gift from the Roseburg community, raised by the Sisters of Mercy to construct a hospital. A 25-bed Mercy Hospital was dedicated in February 1909, built on the banks of the South Umpqua River.
CHI Mercy Health is now a 174-bed medical center in Roseburg with more than 1,000 employees and 100 volunteers. The last expansion for CHI Mercy Health was in 2008.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.