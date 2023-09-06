230308-nrr-nurses-1.jpg (copy) (copy)

CHI Mercy Health was approved for a $35 million master facilities plan by parent company CommonSpirit Health, which will see services and facilities expand in Roseburg.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

CHI Mercy Health announced Friday it will upgrade operating rooms, expand the emergency department patient care areas and address other facility needs as part of a $35 million master facilities plan.

