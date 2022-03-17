Delicately sculpted salads, kiwi fruits, blueberries, rainbow chard and other foods made of modeling clay adorn a set of plates laid out in the lobby of the Community Cancer Center this week.
Community Cancer Center Registered Dietician Ally Gottfried hopes to raise awareness of the health benefit of eating balanced meals.
"We're having a lot of fun with it, and it's just to get the message out because March is national nutrition month," she said.
She said it also gives the patients "a bit of a laugh when they come in."
Patients at the center register votes with checkmarks next to their favorite displays, with the winning staff member receiving a gift card at the end of the contest.
The plate with the most votes as of Wednesday was piled with carefully crafted foods, not all of them healthy. There is a jar of pickles, a box of Frosted Flakes with a lion on the front, french fries and popcorn alongside a banana, carrot and other produce.
So what should be on your plate?
The US Department of Agriculture sums that up with its My Plate healthy eating guide, which was the inspiration for this year's plate decorating theme.
The My Plate model divides the plate up into four quarters, one each for fruits, vegetables, proteins and grains.
"It's just the simplest way to think about how do you plan a healthy meal? You've got your plate, half your plate is produce, vegetables and some fruit, a quarter is the protein and a quarter is the carbohydrate, hopefully complex carbohydrate, whole grains that kind of thing, and if you follow that you're really balancing your meal," Gottfried said. "It's the simplest message out there."
If you're filling half a dinner plate with fruits and vegetables two times a day, you're likely getting the recommended amount of servings, she said. Having protein servings throughout the day is particularly important as people age, and it's important for cancer patients, to ensure people don't lose muscle mass, she said.
Eating right helps prevent cancer, too. Gottfried cited the American Cancer Society as saying that about one-third of your cancer risk comes from environmental factors and one-third from genetics. The other one-third comes from what you eat.
That doesn't mean you can't have a treat from time to time, though.
"Six days of seven if you're eating a really good diet, and on the seventh day you want to go and have a piece of apple pie for dessert and some ice cream, that's not the worst thing you could be doing," Gottfried said.
