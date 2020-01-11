Kenzo Becraft said his sister was the lucky one, because he had to get two shots and she only got one, as he showed off his Iron Man Band-Aids.
The 9-year-old, and his 8-year-old sister, Kenzie Becraft, were among attendees of the Warm up to Wellness event Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club in Roseburg.
Evergreen Family Medicine partnered with the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide free vaccinations to the children so they could “Beat the heat of exclusion day,” as the poster said.
Public schools in Oregon require students to be vaccinated by Feb. 20.
“Most of the schools require that now, unless they’re private Christian schools, and so if you’re not getting them by this date you can be excluded from school,” Heather Hernandez of Evergreen Family Medicine said. “Also to just prevent the spread of disease within the schools. It’s important to understand that reasoning. We certainly want everybody to go to school and not excluded from that, but we’re not requiring everybody to get vaccines today, it’s absolutely optional.”
Evergeen Family Medicine also provided child exams, sports physicals and had a behavioral health specialist available.
“It’s important to go beyond the preventative care,” said Tim Powell, Evergreen Family Medicine chief executive officer and medical director. “I love the concept of the community coming together to meet the kids and the families.”
At least one child was referred to a specialist for further evaluation.
In addition to visits with doctors and nurses, there were fun and games set up in the gymnasium, with a tropical theme.
Boys & Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lake showed off some magic tricks and said he loved seeing the expression on people’s faces, both children and adults.
Lake added, “Any time we can open the doors to the community, whether it’s for our own event or we partner with other agencies, it’s a good thing.”
Children had to chance to make their own smoothies, meet animals, win prizes and take home a bunch of goodies.
“It’s a great event,” said Dawn Douthitt, who was manning the booth for dentist Alanson Randol’s office.
Adryan Bartley, 6 1/2, said her favorite part was seeing the parrot and the snake at the Wildlife Safari booth.
Powell said when he started practicing medicine he would wait for people to come to him, but in recent years it’s become more pertinent that the doctors now “go to where the kids are.”
Hernandez added: “This is the perfect location. It’s easy to set up our exam rooms, kids know this location. They feel comfortable coming here.”
