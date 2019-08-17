The Conference on Extraordinary Living, an all-day community event with educational workshops and activities for those 50 and over, will return to Umpqua Community College on Sept. 13.
Don Anderson, project administrator for Family Tree DNA, will be the keynote speaker at the 37th annual event. He will kick off the day-long event at 9 a.m. with a talk on “Finding My Family” with details of his journey in search of his birth mother.
Anderson, a native Oregonian and author, will follow his opening talk with a presentation at 10:15 a.m. exploring the pros and cons of DNA testing and ethnicity.
The conference will include speakers on topics including electric cars, Roseburg Public Library, pros and cons of CBDs the wine industry, writing your last story and much more.
VAMC pharmacists will be on hand to take back prescription drugs and answer questions about drug interaction. Flu shots will be available with advance registration. Brochures with the full schedule of events are available in the lobby of the library or at the Senior Center.
The conference includes lunch and begins with check-in at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 for those registered by Aug. 25 and $40 thereafter.
Information:online at regonline.com/Extraordinary2019 by email at susan.neeman@umpqua.edu or by phone at 440-668.
