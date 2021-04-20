COVID-19 vaccination opened up to all Oregon residents 16 and older Monday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 10 new cases Monday.
On Sunday, the team reported two new cases.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, four locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 85 people who have the coronavirus and are in isolation as well as another 151 people who’ve been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Coles Valley Vineyard and Douglas Public Health Network will host a drive-thru vaccination event for agricultural workers Tuesday, April 27.
Coles Valley agricultural workers will begin to receive vaccinations starting at 9 a.m., and the event will open up for neighboring vineyards and related trucking companies at 11 a.m.
The event will continue through the afternoon, and enough vaccine will be available to vaccinate 10 people every 30 minutes.
The vineyard is located at 10003 Melqua Road, Umpqua.
Bilingual staff will be available to assist Spanish speaking workers.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
On Sunday, it reported 628 new cases and no new deaths.
Oregon has now administered 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. A total of 1,033,175 Oregon residents have been fully vaccinated, and 1,600,343 have had at least one dose.
(1) comment
Douglas County’s coronavirus death rate is almost the highest in Oregon. Following Douglas County’s 66th coronavirus death reported today, 2.2% of Douglas County’s total coronavirus cases have resulted in death. That is a higher percentage than all but Hood River (population 23,382), Wallowa (population 7,081) and Wheeler (population 1,366) Counties.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.