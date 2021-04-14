On Tuesday afternoon, the Roseburg VA Medical Center and Aviva Health announced that they would suspend administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The announcements followed a request from the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday that vaccinators pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The request came after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration reported rare blood clot cases in six women aged 18 to 48 who had taken the vaccine.
The Roseburg VA will continue to give out the Moderna vaccine, and will reschedule patients who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so that they can also receive Moderna vaccinations.
Aviva Health said it would continue to offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Aviva Health said it has not yet been determined if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused the clotting events or if it’s a coincidence.
“Remember, for some perspective, over 563,000 Americans have died from COVID-19,” Aviva Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jay Richards said in the press release. “Many people who have been vaccinated with any of the COVID-19 vaccines develop side effects within the first several days of vaccination, including flu-like symptoms that are not serious.
The CDC and FDA said six women out of the 6.8 million who had received the vaccine across the country developed a condition called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
Symptoms began six to 13 days following vaccination. They included severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath. People experiencing any of these symptoms after receiving the vaccine are being encouraged to contact their health care provider.
The CDC and the FDA said heparin, normally used to treat blood clots, may be dangerous if used to treat this specific condition.
None of the reported cases were in Oregon, the health authority said Tuesday afternoon.
Statewide, 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered and 213,300 doses have been delivered to vaccination sites including pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federally qualified health centers, local public health authorities and health systems.
In Douglas County, 2,318 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered, according to the health authority.
The Oregon Health Authority is advising that providers not discard their Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Instead, the doses should be stored pending a federal review, the health authority said.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 11 new cases Tuesday. Six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, four locally and two out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 108 people who have the illness and are in isolation as well as another 234 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 567 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 808 new coronavirus cases in Oregon today which is the most cases reported in Oregon since January 22.
