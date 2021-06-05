Of the 111 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County last week, 110 were found in people who had not been vaccinated, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Friday.
The team reported 23 new cases in Douglas County Friday.
The team said in a press release that getting vaccinated is the most critical thing county residents need to do to end the pandemic.
The goal is to achieve herd immunity with 70 to 90% of the community vaccinated before the virus has a chance to mutate into a form the vaccines can’t protect against.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 66.2% of Oregonians have been vaccinated. The health authority reported 41.3% of Douglas County residents or 39,210 people have been vaccinated. According to the county, that figure is low and 51.4% of its residents had already been vaccinated as of May 25.
The Douglas County Tiger Team is bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to rural areas via mobile medical vans.
Free pop-up vaccine clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Orenco Systems, 814 Airway Ave., Sutherlin; from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St.; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Glide Rural Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
The Tiger Team will travel to businesses, fire departments, farms or towns to provide pop-up clinics. More information is available at 541-670-3110 or at the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596.
Vaccines are also available from many primary health care providers and local pharmacies.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians can call 541-672-9405 or log onto https://www.cowcreek-nsn.gov/public-health/.
Roseburg VA Medical Center offers vaccines to its patients as well. Contact 541-440-1000 or log onto https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
For the first time in more than 14 months, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team is no longer posting updates on Saturdays or Sundays. Updates from the weekend will instead be posted in Monday updates, the team said.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, five locally and six out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 193 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 481 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 330 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and five new deaths.
(11) comments
CDC says hospitalizations rising in teens with COVID.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/cdc-says-hospitalizations-rising-in-teens-with-covid/ar-AAKIybe
2% of Oregon’s COVID-19 infections are ‘breakthrough cases’ in vaccinated people.
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/06/98-of-oregons-covid-19-cases-have-been-in-unvaccinated-people-2-are-breakthrough-cases.html
Thanks for replying M
I just wanted to here from citizen what his explanation was. I get we have whackos like Heard that will say the dumbest things but was curious what CJ had to say about it. There are valid reason for some people not getting vaccinated. Has nothing to do with political views, so was wondering if that was CJ’s view or if they were going to actually posts something with intelligent reasoning that I could glean something from to further the conversation.
People who have valid medical, age or religious reasons for avoiding vaccinations exist, but they don't make up half the population. In Northern Cal the vaccination rate is in the 25-40 percent region, depending on the county. If a person has a valid reason to avoid vaccination, it's all the more important for all the people around them to get vaccinated. Dr. D calls it building a fortress of vaccination around the person who must avoid vaccines.
But I'll be quiet now and let CitizenJoe respond if he's around.
Not only Northern Cal. Eastern Oregon has eleven counties with vaccination rates between 25 - 40 percent according to the OHA and CDC.
Why?
Are you responding to CitizenJoe saying we all know why Southern Oregon and Northern California are hotspots?
It's because of low vaccination rates and low compliance with covid precautions in these areas. Why such low rates? I'm pretty sure you know the answer to that one. I attribute it to large portions of the population putting right-wing political conspiracy theories over valid public health information. Normally intelligent people are choosing to believe stupid political rantings about liberty when it comes to the pandemic. Almost all of the 50 percent of Douglas County residents who are not vaccinated and not wearing masks and socially distancing are intelligent people, except when it comes to the politicalization of this issue. I have one of 'em in my own family.
What do you attribute it to?
Buligajo: I was wrong. Apparently, we *don't* all know why. I'm sorry that I didn't know about you.
Remember that the 110 new cases occurred in the 1/2 of the population who are unvaccinated, and that the single new case occurred in the vaccinated 1/2 (and we don't know how long before diagnosis that that vaccination occurred); so the virus is burning through the unvaccinated about 200x the rate it's smoldering through the vaccinated. We need to keep in mind that if we were all still unvaccinated, we'd have just seen about 220 new cases, not a mere 110.
The pandemic still rages among the unvaccinated and unmasked, around the world*; some of its victims have fallen because their societies have left them vulnerable, but we don't have that excuse here; get vaccinated, and continue to help protect everyone, through all other public health measures.
*southern Oregon and northern California are hotspots; and we all know why.
Yesterday's announcement from the governor said if a county gets to 70 percent vaccinated than the mask and social distancing mandates will be dropped. I could just see the wheels spinning in the minds of the county commissioners.
"If we somehow make that number get to 70 than all that nonsense (mandates, etc) goes away and that mean governor can't tell us what to do anymore!"
I suspect in the coming days they'll miraculously discover some more "missing" or "lost" numbers that will just happen to bring us to 70 percent.
