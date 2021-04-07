The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 12 new cases Wednesday.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three locally and three out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 112 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 247 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
There were no new cases in the nursing home outbreaks listed in the weekly outbreak report Wednesday. Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has had 14 total cases and Roseburg VA Medical Center River House has had three.
Workplace outbreaks listed in this week’s report included Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale, which no new cases. It’s had 35 in all.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Lumber had no new cases, remaining at 15. Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood had three new cases, bringing its total to 13. Roseburg Forest Products Riddle Plywood had no new cases, standing firm at seven.
Umpqua Dairy Products had no new cases, remaining at 14, and Roseburg VA Medical Center also had no new cases, remaining at 13.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 481 new cases and seven new deaths Wednesday.
It also offered two new types of reports Wednesday. The first of these lists the number of doses that were wasted, spoiled or expired across the state. The total to date is 656.
The health authority said that’s a small fraction of the 2 million doses that have been safely administered into Oregonians’ arms.
“We believe that our health system partners are managing their vaccine responsibly and doing everything that they can to minimize waste,” Oregon Health Uthority Chief Financial Officer Dave Baden said in a press release.
The other new report is a dashboard showing the total numbers of variant cases that have surfaced in Oregon.
As of April 6, Oregon has seen 22 cases of B.1.1.7 variant, which first surfaced in the United Kingdom; one each case of P.1 and P.2 variant, originating from Brazil; 54 cases of B.1.427 variant and 217 cases of B.1.429 variant, together known as the California coronavirus variants and six cases of B.1.526 variant, which first surfaced in New York. No cases of the South African variant were reported.
Eligibility for vaccines will open up to all Oregon residents April 19, the governor announced this week.
County health officials are asking already eligible seniors, people with underlying health conditions and people in frontline jobs to contact their health care provider or pharmacy to set up a vaccination appointment.
Health care workers and first responders were eligible early, but those who have not yet received a vaccine can send an email to vaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org to get connected with a local provider.
Educators, also eligible early, can email educatorvaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org.
Aviva Health is holding pop up vaccination events in outlying areas of Douglas County for residents 18 years and older. Federally qualified health centers like Aviva Health are able to vaccinate anyone, including people not currently eligible according to state guidelines. To make an appointment at one of the events, call 541-672-9596. More information about when and where the events will take place is online at https://aviva.health/ or on Aviva Health’s Facebook page.
Aviva Health has held vaccination clinics in Drain, Sutherlin and Myrtle Creek over the past two weeks and planned to hold one from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 S. Willamette St.
Aviva announced on its website this week that Thursday’s clinic will now be open to walk-ins as well as people with appointments. People wanting a shot must show up by 4 p.m. Thursday.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians can get information about vacination programs at 541-672-9405 or online at cowcreek-nsn.gov/public-health/.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Medical Center at 541-440-100 or online at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
Anyone needing help scheduling an appointment can also call the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
The response team said Douglas County Public Health received 4,170 first doses of the various COVID-19 vaccines this week. All have been deployed to local vaccinators throughout the county.
(5) comments
Mike shares some Eye Opening Info there. Just Imagine the Money being Hidden from discovery being pocketed by Elected Officials. Say Loss of Rent on properties due to the pandemic. All the while Renting said units out for Cash.! I know of 1 elected official doing this.
The Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money received by businesses was supposed to be a proportion of their 2019 payroll. Yet, the money Douglas County businesses received ranged from $2 per employee to $482,634 per employee. Below are the 18 Douglas County businesses that received the most PPP money per employee. The following are a couple items that jumped out at me:
1. Two of Senator Dallas Heard’s businesses were in the top 18 out of 1,311 total Douglas County businesses that received PPP money.
2. The payroll per employee for many trucking, farms, ranches and forestry businesses equaled or exceeded the payroll per employee of many engineering, medical or dental businesses typically seen as higher paying jobs.
Recipient------------------------------Amount-----Emp----$/Emp---Zip Code
RICARDOCHAVEZ CORTES--------$482,634-----1---$482,634----97479
JAMESKUNERT--------------------------$78,025-----1-----$78,025-----97470
TRI CITY SALON & DAY SPA------$137,100-----2-----$68,550-----97457
FIANNA FORESTRY--------------------$62,300-----1-----$62,300-----97484
BRICKNER MEDICAL, P.C------------$50,600-----1-----$50,600-----97471
CLINICAL FORGE LLC-----------------$49,290-----1-----$49,290-----97470
DAVIS CORPORATION--------------$441,982----10----$44,198-----97457
DALLASHEARD--------------------------$42,165-----1-----$42,165-----97471
LASKEY-CLIFTON CORP------------$834,960----20-----$41,748-----97467
CLEAR BUSINESS DEV INC----------$41,666------1-----$41,666-----97457
RENEAU CHIROPRACTIC P.C-------$41,633------1-----$41,633-----97471
PAUL M. FELKER-----------------------$40,674------1-----$40,674-----97470
MICAH DAVIS---------------------------$40,000------1-----$40,000-----97470
ROMTEC INC------------------------$1,274,700----33-----$38,627-----97470
ELECT PROF SERV, INCORP----$1,127,838----30-----$37,595-----97470
JOHN P IRELAND, LLC----------------$34,300-----1-----$34,300-----97457
LIMB WALKER TREE SERV INC---$237,422-----7-----$33,917-----97470
HEARD SEED & MULCH, INC-------$66,790-----2-----$33,395-----97471
PATRICK O'CONNOR-----------------$33,143-----1-----$33,143-----97471
CCD BUSINESS DEV CORP--------$297,769-----9-----$33,085-----97470
D.R. JOHNSON LUMBER CO-----$1,846,40----58-----$31,835-----97469
WEESE DERMATOLOGY PC---------$31,800-----1-----$31,800-----97471
=======================================================
-------------------------------------------$7,293,192----184
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/search?q=97470
It appears as though Ricardo Chavez Cortes, or Ricardo Cortes Chavez has made out well as the only employee of $482,642 in payroll protection. That's quite a salary for someone who's supposed to be a contractor but doesn't seem to appear in the State's list of active contractors. James Kunert must be pretty busy pulling his salary as the only employee of Kunert Electric. Tri City Salon & Day Spa's 2 employees seem to pulling quite the salary as well at $68,550 per. Seems very lucrative. Fianna Forestry lists one employee but the State list shows they have 20 or less employees for pulling their $62,300, must have been quite a few pandemic layoffs with none wanting to return that would justify pulling more from the PPP. Others seem reasonable protecting salaries between 30 and 60 thousand per employee, but there could be a few who could answer some pointed questions.
Might make sense except, PPP is supposed to be 2.5 times their average monthly payroll in 2019, not 100% of their average annual payroll.
That means Tri City Salon and Day Spa's 2 employees had to have had an annual salary of $329,040 each in 2019 to qualify for $68,550 of PPP money.
What about the 5 coronavirus deaths the Oregon Health Authority reported in Douglas County over the past two days bringing the county total to 65?
