The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 12 new cases Thursday.
There were no new deaths reported.
Ten county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six locally and four out of the area.
Two more local health care facilities joined the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak list this week.
Aviva Health has eight cases, according to the Wednesday report, and South River Community Health Center has five cases.
CHI Mercy Medical Center’s outbreak had no new cases this week, remaining at 66 total.
The Landing a Senior Living Community’s outbreak had no new cases this week, standing firm at six cases.
Many local nursing homes have been hit with outbreaks during the course of the pandemic, but the others are listed as resolved. Among those resolved cases are large outbreaks that had hit Curry Manor Memory Care in Roseburg and Forest Hill Assisted Living, formerly Forest Glen, in Canyonville.
Other nursing homes with smaller resolved outbreaks are Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Riverview Terrace, Timber Town and Rose Haven Nursing Center.
There were no new outbreaks at local schools listed in this week’s outbreak report.
One of the biggest sources of outbreaks in Douglas County has been churches, but those churches are not included in the state’s outbreak reports.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has not named the churches involved, but said earlier this week that one-third of the new cases in the past two weeks were linked to outbreaks at two local churches.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 729 people, 146 in isolation because they have the disease and 583 in quarantine because they’ve been in contact with an infected person.
Many of those in quarantine have been linked to several local school outbreaks, the response team said. However, a single case involving a student, staff member or volunteer is enough to list an outbreak as connected to a school.
Current school outbreaks in this week’s report from the state include one student and one staff member or volunteer at Oakland High School, two staff members or volunteers at Jo Lane Middle School in Roseburg, one staff member or volunteer at North Douglas Elementary School in Drain, three students and two staff members or volunteers at East Sutherlin Primary School, and two staff members or volunteers at Myrtle Creek Elementary School.
After vaccinating only 37 new people yesterday, Douglas County REMAINS nearly the worst county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. In the 42 days since receiving the vaccine, ONLY 3,438 residents of Douglas County have been vaccinated. That is a mere 3.8% of Douglas County residents vaccinated compared to the Oregon average of 9.1%.
Only Columbia County (3.4%) has vaccinated a lower percentage of their resident than Douglas County. Below is the percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COUNTY----------%
Wheeler-------22.95
Deschutes-----12.23
Polk-------------10.63
Harney---------10.07
OREGON--------9.07
Wallowa--------8.92
Sherman--------8.80
Hood River-----8.73
Marion----------8.66
Lincoln----------8.58
Benton----------8.48
Jefferson--------7.81
Lake--------------7.69
Multnomah----7.69
Wasco-----------7.68
Jackson----------7.65
Crook------------6.62
Klamath---------6.48
Lane--------------6.35
Clackamas------6.31
Clatsop----------6.01
Linn---------------6.00
Washington----5.95
Yamhill-----------5.88
Josephine-------5.80
Grant-------------5.67
Baker-------------5.64
Coos--------------5.51
Umatilla---------5.40
Union------------5.36
Curry-------------5.11
Gilliam-----------4.97
Morrow----------4.87
Tillamook-------4.23
Malhuer---------4.00
Douglas----------3.76*********
Columbia--------3.37
Our County Commissioners untruthful claim low supply of vaccine is the reason for Douglas County’s slow vaccine roll-out to its residents. If so, you need to ask yourself why vaccine supply is an issue in Douglas County and has NOT been an issue for the rest of Oregon, with some counties having vaccinated six times more residents than Douglas County. Furthermore, the CDC (below link) indicates 614,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Oregon and only 382,326 doses have been administered. Oregon has enough vaccine to administer the first dose to 14.6% of its residents. It also means 232,199 vaccine doses are sitting on Oregon shelves collecting dust. That’s over 6,400 doses per county sitting on shelves collecting dust.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
7 new coronavirus cases were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force. This brings Douglas County totals to 1,848 cases and 48 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 4 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing Roseburg VA totals to 191 cases and 6 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 189 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 168.4 today for Douglas County, which is less than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
coos county is doing better at vaccinations than douglas county. it appears that their county commissioners are not involved.
https://kcby.com/news/local/over-3300-vaccines-administered-in-coos-county-with-525-having-received-second-dose
I beg to differ. The Coos County Commissioners are involved because (below link), "The Coos County Board of Commissioners are the Local Health Authority, and are responsible for assuring that Coos County's residents receive the essential health services mandated in Oregon law."
http://www.co.coos.or.us/Portals/0/Public%20Health/Annual%20Reports/Annual_Report_09-10.pdf?ver=2011-12-06-140941-803
The reason Coos County has led Douglas County is because their public health agency has since mid December provided an on-line survey (below links) to sign up eligible people and/or organizations and schedule their vaccinations. That critical service was not offered by Douglas County until the second week of January and is still significantly lacking.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd3QdHwkeM-1JZJlUugJcEDX_e5qD_0UargK257EW2McvA0Jw/viewform
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAcV3zcrefZl5oirUp555RGMOhcoIWW_OjXtPuskEcuanGUA/viewform
Another major differences appears to be Coos County Commissioners have not sought the limelight and perpetually congratulated their selves like our Douglas County Commissioners during their daily press releases. And need I point out Coos County has done a better job dealing with coronavirus with 1,055 cases and only 16 deaths in an area that probably receives as much if not more tourists spending time and spreading the disease.
Contrary to what is reported above, there were 5 new outbreaks at Douglas County schools. Those five schools listed below had a total of 12 new coronavirus cases since last week according to the Oregon Health Authority school outbreak list. Teachers constituted the majority of cases.
School-------------------------Students------Staff
Oakland High----------------------1-------------1
Joseph Lane Middle-------------0-------------2
North Douglas Elementary----0-------------1
East Sutherlin Primary----------3-------------2
Myrtle Creek Elementary------0-------------2
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report.pdf
Even yesterday's County Commissioners' press release indicated the recent increases in people isolated and in quarantine is due to new school outbreaks. The following is a quote from their press release:
"729 Local Contacts and Cases Being Supported in Isolation and Quarantine.
Once again we are reporting a large number of residents that are currently being asked to isolate or quarantine themselves due to a positive COVID case...We wanted to let you know that the majority of those residents are linked to several local school outbreaks."
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/1-28-2021-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
I like the one I pulled up from a link you posted about cases in Israel. The New York Times is pretty comprehensive. Early this morning it indicates that Oregon has 16 cases, 13 from Douglas County : https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-cases-deaths-tracker.html
it's not fair to "not" list the churches involved in Covid cases but list all other facilities. what's "up" with protecting churches?? NOT RIGHT....!!!
I agree. Now, I’m thinking, ok, we’ll, what if some of the positive church folks are being counted at schools? That just doesn’t seem right.
The problem with reporting cases caused by Church gatherings is "how does one lead those who feel they're the leaders of the flock?" They view the world only according to 'their' truth, now a syndrome of hiding behind their God to preach whatever they'd like. It now seems to be done without any actual reverence to God or the teachings of Jesus, but only of being led astray by the Godless of nefarious intent.
