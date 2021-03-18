The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 13 new cases Wednesday.
Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, seven locally and five out of the area.
Seniors 65 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccines.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is holding vaccine clinics on its Roseburg campus as well as at other locations it manages, including the Eugene VA Health Care Center, Brookings VA Clinic and North Bend VA Clinic.
The VA, which receives vaccines from the federal government and is on a slightly different schedule than those receiving vaccines from the state, is currently vaccinating senior veterans, veterans in congregate living, homeless veterans and veterans who are essential workers. It will expand vaccine distribution to veterans with high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age, once all interested senior veterans have been scheduled for a vaccination.
Veterans who meet the criteria and are enrolled at the VA can call 541-440-1000 to let their regular care providers know they want a vaccine.
Veterans who complete an online form at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine will be called for an appointment.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 239 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday.
Statewide, the health authority reported 1,363,311 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
In Douglas County, 27,244 first and second doses have been administered to 18,989 people. Of those, 8,671 have been fully vaccinated.
New outbreaks were reported at Douglas County businesses including Umpqua Dairy Products and Roseburg Forest Products plants, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report.
The Umpqua Dairy outbreak has five cases, the most recent reported March 10.
The state first reported March 11 on cases at four Roseburg Forest Products operations.
Roseburg Forest Products Riddle Plywood has five cases, the most recent reported March 13.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Lumber has 14 cases, the most recent reported March 13.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood has 10 cases, the most recent reported March 5.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Composites has nine cases, the most recent reported March 1.
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston added no new cases, remaining at 10. The most recent case was reported Feb. 18.
307 Labor, formerly Servpro of Douglas County, in Sutherlin has no new cases, remaining at 12. The most recent was reported Feb. 28.
Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale has 35 cases in its outbreak. That’s one more than last week. Its most recent case was reported March 4.
Keller Lumber in Roseburg added no new cases, remaining at 21. The most recent was reported March 1.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center added no new cases, remaining at nine. The most recent was reported Feb. 18.
On the health authority’s list of nursing homes with current outbreaks are two Douglas County facilities.
Rose Haven Nursing Center has had no new cases but did have two new deaths, bringing the death toll to four in its 57 case outbreak.
Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center added no new cases, remaining at 13.
