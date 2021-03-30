The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Monday and 11 new cases Sunday.
Also Sunday, the team said two previously reported cases were found to be residents of different counties and were removed from the overall total.
To date, there have been 2,866 COVID-19 cases in Douglas County and 60 deaths. No new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, three locally and three out of the area.
Douglas County and the Douglas Public Health Network will hold a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Preregistration is required to receive a vaccine. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given.
County residents aged 45 to 64 with underlying conditions, pregnant women 16 or older and food processing workers will be eligible to receive the vaccinations.
So will people who were previously eligible, including seniors, education workers and healthcare workers.
Second doses of Pfizer will also be given to county residents who received their first doses at the March 13 drive-thru vaccination event.
Appointments can be made starting Tuesday at noon.
For those who received first doses March 13, their appointments will be at exactly the same time as their previous doses. Those who benefited from leftover vaccines at the end of the day March 13 will be scheduled for a 2 p.m. appointment.
Vaccinations are also being given by primary health care providers, local pharmacies, the Roseburg VA Medical Center and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday once again upped the timetable for vaccinations. She cited increased supply from the federal government and the progress already made in vaccinating seniors as reasons for accelerating the schedule.
Those in Group 7, which includes frontline workers, individuals living in multi-generational households and adults 16 to 44 with underlying health conditions will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 5.
The list of underlying health conditions that qualify includes:
•Cancer
•Chronic kidney disease
•COPD
•Down syndrome
•Heart conditions
•Obesity, defined as a body mass index equal to or greater than 30.
•Sickle cell disease
•Type 2 diabetes
People ages 45 to 64 with those conditions are already eligible, as are pregnant women 16 and older.
The list of frontline workers who will be eligible April 5 is long. It includes workers in agriculture, food service, grocery stores, forestry, colleges, the postal service, transportation, manufacturing, energy, utilities, housing, media, child care, public health administration, finance, legal, government and more.
Already eligible are migrant farm workers, seafood workers, homeless individuals, people in low-income senior housing or congregate living and wildland firefighters.
Every Oregonian 16 and older will become eligible no later than May 1.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 108 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 276 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Oregon Health Authority reported 217 new cases and no new deaths Monday, and 253 new cases and no new deaths Sunday.
The health authority said 872,230 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 824,313 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 39,092 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the state.
In Douglas County, 21.47% of the population has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The health authority reported 35,337 first and second doses have been administered in the county to 24,108 people and 12,243 people have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.