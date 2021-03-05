The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Thursday.
Seventeen county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, 13 locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 189 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation and another 688 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 392 new cases and 32 new deaths.
The health authority also reported the state has administered 1,043,609 vaccines. In Douglas County, 12,999 people have been vaccinated. Of those, 5,582 are fully vaccinated having received two vaccines.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots for full effectiveness. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single shot.
Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies have begun receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week in Oregon. Those will add to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines they were already receiving.
At least 200 appointments per pharmacy were expected to become available beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.
Patients at those pharmacies will be able to choose which vaccine they prefer, Safeway spokesperson Jill McGinnis said in an email.
Albertsons and Safeway stores in Roseburg are signed up as vaccinators for Douglas County.
Continue masking, distancing, washing, and get your Fauci Ouchi as soon as you are able!
We are nearly through this, but loosening restrictions now will kill tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of Americans who need not die.
Here is the CDC today:
“Mandating masks was associated with a decrease in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates within 20 days of implementation.” States that put mask mandates in place and kept them in place, have been rewarded with lower cases of COVID-19, lower hospitalizations, and a lower rate of deaths. On the other hand: “Allowing on-premises restaurant dining was associated with an increase in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 41–100 days after implementation and an increase in daily death growth rates 61–100 days after implementation.”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm?s_cid=mm7010e3_w
Influenza cases are markedly down from last year; in the U.S., we are running at about 1% of the prior rate. That's right: the distancing and masking and so on have reduced influenza by about 99%. In conjunction with this, there has been, apparently just one pediatric death from influenza this year, compared with the usual 150 to 200 per year.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/5/2019524/-CDC-report-makes-it-clear-that-mask-mandates-work-and-allowing-in-restaurant-dining-is-a-fiasco#read-more
Backside brewery recently posted a thing on their fb about how they're still open and anyone that turns them in will be found out through the freedom of information act. No joke go look then up if you think I'm kidding.
Loggers Tap House in Roseburg applied for and received $181,400 of Paycheck Protection Program money (below link) from the Federal Government on April 14, 2020 as part of the CARES Act coronavirus stimulus program. This does not include what Loggers probably received from $400,000 of independent state coronavirus funding provided to the County Commissioners to distribute to Douglas County businesses.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/loggers-tap-house-inc-7139767104
In August, Loggers owner Sam Gross announced he was opening another new Loggers restaurant in Winston by the end of 2021. Coincidence?
https://www.nrtoday.com/business/loggers-tap-house-to-open-2nd-restaurant-in-winston/article_13d384b3-d03b-5fbb-b0ff-2ecaf0fe7648.html
