Two more COVID-19 cases were announced at local schools in Green and Glendale Tuesday.
A student at Green Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Roseburg Public Schools announced. It’s the second case at that school reported this week. The first was of an adult at the school.
Students and staff who may have been exposed are at home quarantining, and the students in quarantine have transitioned temporarily to remote learning, the school district said.
Glendale School District announced on Facebook Tuesday that a staff member in grades 7-12 had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The school district said some students may have been exposed Jan. 26. Those students and families were notified and asked to quarantine for 10 days.
Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Tuesday.
The new cases bring the county’s total since the pandemic’s start to 1,885 cases.
No new deaths were reported.
Eight county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, four locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 123 cases in isolation, as well as another 281 people who’ve had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Douglas County continues to face shortages in vaccine supply compared with the demand.
Currently eligible groups for receiving a vaccine include health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, first responders, and education, child care and preschool staff.
The first group of seniors to become eligible under state regulations for the vaccine will be those 80 and above. They become eligible next week.
Statewide, Oregon Health Authority reported 619 new cases Tuesday.
The health authority reported 23 new deaths Tuesday.
Across the state, 454,246 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given. In Douglas County, 5,550 people have been vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
