The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Thursday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, four locally and seven out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 101 people who have the illness and are in isolation as well as another 428 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 763 new cases and five new deaths Thursday.
Statewide, 1,902,244 people have received at least one vaccine and 1,353,250 have been fully vaccinated, receiving either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine has been given out more than the others, with 1,706,864 doses administered to Oregonians. In second place is Moderna, with 1,349,095 shots. Johnson & Johnson is a distant third, with 101,922 doses in Oregonian arms.
In Douglas County, 34,113 people have been vaccinated, about 30.4% of the population.
Locally, it's the Moderna shot that's been received by most county residents.
A total of 40,778 Moderna doses have been given to Douglas County residents. Pfizer doses went into 15,843 arms and 2,529 Johnson & Johnson shots have been given.
Age demographics from the Oregon Health Authority show that more than half of Douglas County's seniors have been vaccinated.
A total of 57.7% of county residents 80 and older have been vaccinated, along with 60.4% of those 75 to 79, 57% of those 70 to 74 and 52.6% of those 65 to 60.
At younger age groups, county residents are still behind, with the percent vaccinated declining in each age group.
Those 60 to 64 are at 38.7%, 50 to 59 at 32%, 40 to 49 at 24.9%, 30 to 39 at 20.7%, 20 to 29 at 18.7% and 16 to 19 at 11.2%.
