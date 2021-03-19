The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 16 new cases Thursday.
Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, seven locally and five out of the area.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 393 new cases and four new deaths Thursday.
A record-breaking 49,166 vaccinations were reported to the health authority from across the state Wednesday.
In part, the increase in vaccine reporting was due to an outage in the state's reporting system earlier in the week.
Across the state, 1,412,232 first and second doses have been administered to 910,385 people. Of those, 520,113 have been fully vaccinated.
In Douglas County, 28,238 doses have been administered to 19,581 people and 9,114 people have been fully vaccinated.
Of the shots given in the county, 7,631 were Pfizer, 19,988 were Moderna and 607 were Johnson & Johnson. The maker was unspecified for 12 vaccines.
Seniors make up the bulk of those who have received a vaccine here. County residents age 65 and older have received 12,617 vaccines.
Douglas County has one of the lower rates of vaccination among Oregon counties.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 17.4% of Douglas County residents have received at least one vaccine. Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Grant and Malheur counties are the only counties with lower vaccination rates.
