The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 18 new cases Wednesday and no new deaths.
This week's outbreak report released Wednesday from the Oregon Health Authority listed no Douglas County nursing homes as currently having outbreaks.
A new workplace outbreak, with five cases, was reported at Advanced Skin Center and Dermatology in Roseburg. Aviva Health in Roseburg's outbreak had two additional cases, bringing its total to 10. No new cases were added to current cases at CHI Mercy Medical Center or Costco in Roseburg, or to the outbreak at South River Community Health Center in Winston.
The report also included active outbreaks among students and staff at local schools. New to this week's outbreak list over last week's list were Riddle High School with two cases, Tri City Elementary School with one case, Highland Elementary School in Reedsport with two cases, Fullerton IV Elementary School in Roseburg with one case and Roseburg High School with one case.
Additional cases adding to previously listed outbreaks included Jo Lane Middle School with one additional case, Sutherlin Middle School with one new case, East Sutherlin Primary School with one new case, Winston Middle School with two new cases, Oakland High School with one new case, and South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek with one new case.
Eleven county residents are hospitalized with the illness, seven locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 122 county residents with COVID-19 who are in isolation, and another 253 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 649 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 10 new deaths, raising the state's death toll since the pandemic's beginning to 1,991.
Statewide, 471,966 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given. Of those, 5,774 have been given in Douglas County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
(1) comment
This article mentions 12 Douglas County schools have reported 14 new coronavirus cases since last week’s Outbreak Report was published by the Oregon Health Authority. What the article fails to mention is teachers were 9 of the 14 new cases.
This article also fails to mention the 12 Douglas County Schools with new cases this week is over twice the 5 Douglas County schools reported in the previous week’s Outbreak Report.
There have been 26 coronavirus cases in Douglas County schools reported by the last two Outbreak Reports. 17 of those cases were teachers.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report.pdf
