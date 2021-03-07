Joe Yetter
Joe Yetter, of Azalea, is a former Army doctor. He’s 74 and received his first COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Yetter lives on a farm and describes himself as an introvert, so he said living through a pandemic hasn’t affected his life as much as it has some people. But given his age he’s at higher risk and so is his wife Lee Yetter, who is a few years younger than him.
He said they used to go to town about once a week, and now they wait a few weeks or a month between town trips.
“We mask and we distance and we wash our hands and we carry hand sanitizer in the car and everything. So it feels a little bit daunting and there’s always a hint of threat about it,” he said. “It’s not not awful. It’s not nice not being able to shake hands with people and hug people.”
He misses being able to visit his son, who he hasn’t seen in more than a year. His son got sick with COVID-19 and recovered. Yetter also had a neighbor, a friend and a cousin fall ill. The cousin was hospitalized for awhile.
As a retired doctor, it frustrates him to see some people not taking COVID-19 seriously.
“I grind my teeth at some of the deniers and anti-vaxxers and so on, really grind my teeth at that,” he said.
But he said long term, every pandemic has also changed society, and this will be no different.
“I’m thinking on the other side of this there’ll be more respect for public health, there’ll be more respect for science, there’ll be more respect for competent government,” he said.
Ray Salyer
Ray Salyer is 80 years old with COPD and a bad heart. He called Evergreen for a vaccination appointment as soon as he was eligible a month ago, but won’t get his first shot until Tuesday.
He disagrees with the county’s decision to have seniors receive their shots at local doctor’s offices.
He said most older people should have gone to a common site such as a drive thru at the fairgrounds.
“I’ll bet you 80% of the people over 80 are still driving their cars. Whether we should be or not, who can say, but if we can go to the grocery store we can sure as heck go to a common site and get a shot,” he said.
“I disagree with what they did. I think they just failed on the senior citizens of this community and then we’ve got a governor on top of it that decided to let everybody and their dog get a shot before they got around to the seniors,” he said.
Salyer, a retired businessman who moved here from Western Kansas, said the restaurants he operated there would have gone out of business if they’d faced Oregon’s restrictions. He thinks the state should have let individual counties set their own rules about what could stay open.
He refuses to just hole up in his house for a year, he said. But he knows he’s putting himself at risk when he goes out.
The pandemic, he said, has made it hard for he and his wife, Vicki Salyer, to be spontaneous. Often the restaurants are closed and the concerts canceled.
“It’s stopped the process of living large,” he said.
Sarah Guthrie
Sarah Guthrie is 29-year-old Douglas County native who has worked in the medical field for just shy of 10 years. Today, Guthrie is an emergency technician at CHI Mercy Medical Center’s emergency department. Throughout the pandemic, Guthrie has witnessed firsthand the uncertainty and changes the medical field has faced.
“I can’t speak for everyone in my department but I feel like things have gotten better as time has passed. At first, we didn’t really even know what we were getting our hands in, we just rolled with whatever came our way,” she said. “We’ve all had more time to figure things out and find our way through all of this and it’s been better.”
The biggest change, she said, is the emphasis on personal protective equipment, or PPE. Gloves and masks were normal procedure before the pandemic started, but now they are required to wear more PPE than ever before. Staff are all screened before every shift, she said, and there are more protocols to follow.
The hardest part for her, though, is separating families. Visiting hours and the number of visitors have been limited in most medical facilities throughout the pandemic and asking family to leave after visiting hours were over were part of Guthrie’s duties.
Though it pained her to limit the work she loved, Guthrie adjusted her schedule to work part time as soon as she could. Before COVID-19, she would work 12 hour night shifts and sleep during the day while her three kids were in school. With school closures, that same schedule was impossible. Thankfully, she said, her husband was still able to work full time while Guthrie raised and helped educate their children.
Personally, change came as aspects of her life that Guthrie could no longer embrace, such as going to church or activities for her kids that she said they took for granted. She wasn’t hit as hard as some people, Guthrie said, but facets of her life changed in ways she hadn’t considered.
“The biggest change for me has been adjusting to the social distance. I believe now more than ever that we were not made to be 6 feet apart. We weren’t made to be apart at all; people need to be able to shake hands, and hug and comfort. We had everything taken from us, that makes us human,” Guthrie said.
Joshua Frasier
If barber Josh Frasier had to choose a word to describe 2020, it would be survive.
Everything about Frasier’s survival changed when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. January and February 2020 were the best months he had ever had in his many years of being a barber. He had just celebrated the one-year anniversary of opening his downtown Roseburg business. One week later, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued her first executive order, shutting down all nonessential businesses.
He was out of work for seven weeks. He took the time to reconnect with his three children and completely renovate both his front and back yards. He even began learning piano.
For a time, Frasier considered returning to Utah just to bring in money. He didn’t want to move his family, but they were living off savings and that would only last so long.
“When they let us open back up, I got quite a long list of rules from the licensing agency,” Frasier said. “I was running a walk in shop business but they told us we had to go to appointments only. That cut out a good chunk of income for me. Basically, I lost seven weeks worth of income and unless I was willing to work 12 hours a day when I came back, there was no way for me to get back to making what I was before.”
His entire business model changed overnight.
“Overall, I felt it was a no-win situation. I knew my elderly clientele and people who were immunocompromised were definitely at risk, so I couldn’t just be open and do business like I did before. I would never do anything to put any of my clients at risk,” Frasier said. “But at the same time, it really hurt.”
Frasier has to keep track of every appointment for up to 60 days for potential contact tracing. He also has to ask clients to wait in their car and call when they arrive rather than socialize in the shop.
It is his clients, Frasier said, that really make the struggle worth it.
“I’ve got my loyal clientele that have stuck with me through thick and thin and I couldn’t be more grateful to them,” he said. “Every day is turning more and more into a joy. I’ve got good, quality people that come through and I wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for the clientele.”
Spencer Six
The Roseburg High School baseball team was primed for a big run in the spring of 2020 — one player with potential to help his team make a run for the Class 6A state championship game.
There were 10 seniors who had all put in years of work for this opportunity.
Spencer Six, a redshirt freshman at Western Oregon University, was one of those seniors.
“We were looking pretty hot,” said Six, who graduated from RHS last June. “It was going to be a good one.”
One week before the Indians’ first scheduled game, the 2020 baseball season was washed out.
And for the first time, it wasn’t by rain.
“All I could think was, damn, I had so many friends who didn’t get to finish a baseball season that they really wanted to be a part of,” Six said.
While Six had a partial scholarship to WOU, where he is majoring in biology with eyes on pre-med, he knew that was the last chance most of his teammates would have to play together.
“Those guys were grinders,” he said. “They weren’t just throw-away ball players. They were pretty good.”
The loss of baseball season, Six said, had a deeper impact than the improvised graduation ceremonies which capped off the 2020 school year.
“I really wasn’t dying over graduation,” Six said. “We were in a situation that there really wasn’t a lot you could do.”
While Six isn’t expected to see playing time things spring for the Wolves, at the risk of losing a year of eligibility — “the two (catchers) ahead of me are pretty damn good” — he said he plans to return to the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s this summer. With any luck, he and his teammates will play in front of actual fans.
Donovan Brink
