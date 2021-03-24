Evergreen Family Medicine will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to people 45 years and older, starting immediately. Call (541) 677-7200 to schedule an immunization appointment.
The announcement comes as Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Douglas County is one of 20 Oregon counties that will be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to farmworkers, people who are unsheltered and other vulnerable populations ahead of the statewide timeline for distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.