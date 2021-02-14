The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 22 new cases Saturday and 16 new cases Friday.
Seniors 75 and older become eligible for vaccines Monday.
There are still many more seniors wanting vaccines than there are vaccines to give.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live session Friday that the county expected to receive about 2,100 vaccines last week and this week combined. He said the county has approximately 15,000 seniors 75 and older.
Local seniors are being asked to first contact their regular doctor to make an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Not all doctors and clinics that have signed up as vaccinators have vaccines yet.
For those whose regular doctors aren’t signed up to give vaccines, local health officials are recommending calling pharmacies that are signed up as vaccinators.
Those include Fred Meyer Pharmacy in Roseburg, Gordon’s Pharmacy in Canyonville, Bi-Mart Pharmacies in Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston.
The pharmacies will receive their supplies directly from the federal and state governments, rather than the county, and some may not yet have vaccines available.
Dannenhoffer said the automated phone message at local Bi-Mart Pharmacies will say they have no vaccines, even if they do, because the message is used by pharmacies outside the area as well.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is scheduling appointments for veterans who are 75 and older or homeless, or frontline essential workers or who are hemodialysis, organ transplant or chemotherapy patients.
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians also has a vaccination program for its members.
Statewide, 649,602 vaccinations have been given to Oregonians. Of those, 8,172 have been given in Douglas County, according to the health authority.
Oregon Health Authority officials said in a press conference Friday that approximately one quarter of Oregon residents 80 and older had been vaccinated in their first week of eligibility.
The health authority also said about 10% of state residents have received at least one vaccination in the two-shot sequence.
On Friday, the county began its fourth consecutive two-week period in the high risk level, the second highest of four categories assessed by the state. At the high risk level, all local businesses are allowed to be open, with some restrictions on the number of customers who can be inside at the same time.
The county will learn Feb. 22 whether it will remain at high risk on Feb. 26 or be moved to a different category. On Thursday, when the county posted a record-breaking 44 cases, health officials said they feared their success at keeping case counts comparatively lower than many counties could be slipping away.
The county must remain at under 200 cases per 100,000 population, or no more than 224 cases total, over a two-week period to avoid being pushed to the extreme risk level. At that level, some businesses would have to close their doors.
The county has reported 160 new cases in the past week.
Fourteen Douglas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, eleven locally and three out of the area.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new cases and 38 new deaths Friday. It reported 474 new cases and 43 new deaths Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.