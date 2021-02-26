The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 25 new cases and one new death Thursday.
A 73 year old man who was diagnosed Feb. 10 died of COVID-19 Wednesday. He was the 54th county resident to die of the disease.
Sixteen county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 locally and four out of the area.
Douglas County's had the short end of the stick with vaccine distributions, but it appears that's about to change
Douglas County has one of the lowest per capita vaccination rates in the state.
Oregon residents 65 and older will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. Residents 70 and older are currently eligible.
Vaccine supplies are still less than the demand, though the county expects the pace of distribution from the state to pick up in coming weeks.
"At this time, I believe vaccine distribution has been normalized in Oregon, and Douglas County should be getting a reasonable and fair share of doses, which properly reflects the number of residents and seniors in our population," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said.
In Douglas County, the Oregon Health Authority reported 10,890 vaccinations have been given. Statewide, the number is 881,206
The health authority reported 553 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 240 people with the disease who are in isolation, as well as another 499 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
