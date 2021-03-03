The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 27 new cases Wednesday.
Nineteen county residents are hospitalized with the illness, 15 locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 194 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 618 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Oregon hit a milestone of 1 million vaccine doses administered Wednesday. To date, the state has administered 1,019,767 vaccines statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
In Douglas County, 12,999 people have now been vaccinated, according to the health authority. That's about 11.6%
The county expects to receive, and deliver to local vaccinators, 2,500 new first dose vaccines each week moving forward.
Seniors 65 and older are currently eligible for a vaccine. They're being asked to first call their doctors to seek an appointment to get a shot. Those whose doctors are not vaccinators should ask for a referral. If they don't get an appointment or a referral, the next step is to contact their regular pharmacy.
Right now, most health clinics signed up as vaccinators are working through lists of their own patients before vaccinating others, the response team said.
Demand continues to outstrip supply of vaccines.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a second death in the Rose Haven Nursing Center outbreak and the number of overall cases increased by three to 57, according to the weekly outbreak report posted Wednesday.
Chantele's Loving Touch Memory Care's outbreak had no new cases, and its total was dropped from the five reported last week to just three.
Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's outbreak added two, for a total of 11 cases.
New on the list this week is the Roseburg VA Medical Center's River House nursing facility with three cases. The outbreak there was first reported Feb. 23, according to OHA.
There were no new cases in the workplace outbreak at CHI Mercy Medical Center, which has 72 cases. That outbreak began Sept. 25, with the most recent listed case Feb. 8.
Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale has continued to grow and now includes 32 people, up from 25 last week. The outbreak was first reported Feb. 12 and the most recent case listed was Feb. 21.
Keller Lumber in Roseburg's outbreak had three new cases bringing its total to 20. First reported Feb. 10, the most recent listed case in that outbreak was Feb. 23.
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston added one case, bringing its outbreak to 10 people. First reported Jan. 20, the most recent case listed for that outbreak is Feb. 18.
Roseburg VA Medical Center's outbreak grew from seven to nine. That outbreak began Feb. 12, and its most recent listed case was Feb. 18.
Huffman & Wright Logging Company in Canyonville had no new cases this week, standing pat at eight cases. That outbreak was first reported Jan. 24 and its most recent case was Feb. 5.
The health authority reported 276 new cases and 27 new deaths statewide Wednesday.
