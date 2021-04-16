The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported nine new cases Thursday.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, five locally and two out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 84 people who have the illness and are in isolation as well as another 221 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The response team said there's been a decline in cases in Douglas County over the past few weeks, but the reduction is not enough for the state to lower the county's risk level.
Health officials are seeing a continued increase in cases with some local churches, the team said in a press release Thursday.
In the past year, local epidemiologists have recorded 10 church-related outbreaks in Douglas County, associated with 176 cases, 23 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
Churches that have worked with county health officials to take steps like limiting capacity, adding virtual service options, requiring masks and curtailing singing have had no identified outbreaks, the team said.
Other churches have not been so careful, the team said.
Douglas Public Health Network is following several current church outbreaks. At one church, more than 15 people have been infected and secondary cases from that outbreak have been found at several local businesses, health care facilities and schools.
One of the cases from that outbreak was identified as one of the California variants of the COVID-19 virus, which is 20% more contagious than the original virus.
The press release said the county will not publish the names of the churches with outbreaks, following the lead of the Oregon Health Authority, which reports workplace, nursing home and school outbreaks but not church outbreaks.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 733 new cases and six new deaths Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,242,066 doses of Pfizer, 1,069,417 doses of Moderna and 87,339 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 945,453 people have been fully vaccinated.
In Douglas County, 49,106 doses have been administered to 30,213 people, or 26.9% of the population. A total of 21,041 people have been fully vaccinated.
