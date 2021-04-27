The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported four new cases Monday and five new cases Sunday.
Three new deaths were reported Sunday and Monday.
A 58-year-old man died April 20 and tested positive after his death. The county was notified Saturday.
An 80-year-old woman tested positive Friday and died Saturday.
A 75-year-old man died of the disease on Nov. 23. However, county officials were not notified of his death until April 23.
The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 69.
The Oregon Health Authority announced on Saturday that health care providers and pharmacies in the state may resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, so long as patients and caregivers are informed about the benefits and risks.
There are 124,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in storage at Oregon vaccination sites.
They were held until both the federal government and Western states had completed safety reviews.
The Food and Drug Administration lifted its pause on Friday, but the vaccine now contains a warning about the potential for rare blood clots in women under age 50.
The reviews followed concern over reports of a very rare but serious blood clotting problem, now reported as having been experienced by 15 women who had taken the shot. Thirteen of the women were under 50 years old. Three of the women died, including one from Oregon.
The risk to women under 50 has been assessed at seven cases per million doses, and the risk for older women and men is less than one per million, the Oregon Health Authority said.
Those same million doses would be expected to prevent 657 hospitalizations from COVID-19 and 12 deaths, the health authority said.
The benefits, in other words, outweigh the risks.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 780 new cases and one new death Sunday. It reported 630 new cases and one new death Monday.
A total of 924 Douglas County residents received Pfizer vaccines at the mass drive-thru clinic Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. More than 50 volunteers worked at the event.
All county residents 16 and older are currently eligible for a vaccine.
There are now several ways to sign up to get a vaccine.
For help connecting with a vaccine provider, send an email to vaccines@DouglasPublicHealth Network.org.
Another method is to call and set up an appointment with your primary health care provider. If they aren't offering vaccines, you can ask for a referral to another provider or call and set up an appointment at a local pharmacy that is offering vaccines.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians can obtain an appointment by calling 541-672-9405 or logging on to https://www.cowcreek-nsn.gov/public-health/.
Veterans can obtain an appointment by calling the Roseburg VA Medical Center at 541-440-1000 or logging on to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
Ten county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 70 people with the illness who are in isolation, as well as another 152 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
