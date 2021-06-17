The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 22 new positive tests in its daily report Thursday.
After a slow start to the week beginning Saturday, the county has reported 50 new positive tests since Monday.
There are 11 county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19, seven locally and four out of the county. The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 155 positive cases in isolation — a decrease of 32 since Saturday — as well as 435 potential contacts in quarantine.
The state also saw a significant jump in new positive and presumptive cases Thursday, with the Oregon Health Authority announcing 300 such cases — up 53 from Wednesday — and one death.
The Douglas County Tiger Team has a two-day vaccination event scheduled for the Reedsport area Friday and Saturday during the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championships. The Tiger Team will be at 250 Water Avenue in Reedsport from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Those pop-up clinics are open to anyone 18 or older.
The Delta Covid Variant now makes up 10% of all U.S. cases: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/06/cdc-delta-variant-now-10-us-covid-19-cases -- and it has different symptoms: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/17/covid-delta-variant-symptoms-spread-and-what-to-look-out-for.html
