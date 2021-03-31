The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 18 new cases Tuesday and one death.
An 84 year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 16 died Monday. She was the 61st county resident killed by COVID-19.
Four county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, one locally and three out of the area.
A mass drive-through vaccination clinic is planned at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday and one is planned in Drain on Thursday. Both events are by appointment only and preregistration is required.
The fairgrounds clinic is for previously and newly eligible residents, including health care personnel, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, early learning, seniors 65 and older, people aged 45 to 64 with underlying conditions, pregnant adults, agriculture or food processing workers and people living in congregate settings.
Second doses of Pfizer vaccine will also be given to those who received their first doses at the March 13 drive-thru clinic.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas Public Health Network and Aviva Health are collaborating to host the vaccination clinic.
Appointments will be made online at www.eventbrite.com/e/148676311851. A sign up link is also available at https://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/
Those without internet access can call 541-671-3646 and leave a voicemail message. A volunteer will call back to schedule an appointment. Spanish speakers can leave a message at the Spanish Help Line at 541-671-1355.
Aviva Health will also be offering a mass vaccination event for residents of the Elkton, Yoncalla and Drain areas who are 45 or older and have underlying conditions.
The event will by by appointment only, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Drain Civic Center, 205 West A Avenue, Drain. As many as 150 people will be vaccinated from the area.
To register for the North County vaccination event, contact 541-672-9596.
You do not have to be a regular Aviva Health patient to receive a vaccination.
KC Bolton, CEO of Aviva Health said up until now, demand for the vaccine have outpaced supply, and logistical issues like refrigeration requirements have made it tough to deliver vaccines to remote areas of the county.
“Recently, though, vaccine delivery to our county has increased and we’ve gained resources like transportable vaccine refrigerators to ensure we’re getting vaccinations out in an equitable fashion,” he said in a press release Tuesday.
“Our goal is simple: to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to as many Douglas County residents as possible,” Bolton said. “We’ll keep going as long as we have to in order to protect our family, friends and neighbors.”
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said Aviva Health has been a great partner in finding creative strategies to distribute vaccines to many people, including those living in rural areas.
“Douglas County is blessed to have organizations like Aviva that are willing and able to help us provide vaccine solutions,” Freeman said.
The Douglas County Commissioners leased an unused county-owned building in Drain to Aviva Health, which opened a primary care clinic there in summer of 2019.
Aviva Health also has facilities in Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Glide, and plans to replicate this vaccine clinic in those communities in coming weeks.
At 2.1%, Douglas County has the 5th highest percentage of coronavirus cases that result in death of all counties in Oregon.
