A 57th Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed the death of a 62-year-old man who was diagnosed March 2 and died Tuesday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new cases Wednesday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, six locally and five out of the area.
A mass drive-thru vaccination clinic for seniors will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only, and the appointments will be limited to only residents 65 or older.
There are two ways to sign up. One is online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145391083645.
The other is by calling 541-671-3646 and leaving a voicemail message. A volunteer will call back to schedule an appointment.
Fairgrounds staff do not have access to sign-up information.
"We will be offering 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID vaccine, and 500 doses of the two shot Pfizer COVID vaccine. Both are excellent safe and effective vaccines," Dannenhoffer said in a written statement Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 306 new cases and two new deaths statewide Wednesday.
There were no new cases at Rose Haven Nursing Center in this week's outbreak report.
Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center added two cases, for a total of 13.
Roseburg VA Medical Center's River House had no new cases in this week's report.
307 Labor, formerly Servpro of Douglas County, in Sutherlin joined the state's workplace outbreak list this week with 12. Its outbreak started Feb. 26, with the most recent case posted Feb. 28.
Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale added two cases for a total of 34.
Keller Lumber in Roseburg added one new case for a total of 21.
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston had no new cases.
The Roseburg VA also had no new cases in its workplace outbreak.
(1) comment
Approximately 10% of the total population in the U.S. and in Oregon have received both coronavirus vaccine doses and/or are fully vaccinated. Approximately 18% in the U.S. and Oregon has received the first dose according the Center for Disease Control (below link). This compares to 6% having received both Doses in Douglas County and 15% having received the first dose.
---------------------------Fully--------------First
------------------------Vaccinated--------Dose
Douglas County-------5.9%-----------14.5%
Oregon------------------10.3%----------18.2%
USA------------------------9.9%-----------18.8%
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.