The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new cases and one new death Monday.
A 61-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 21 and died on Saturday. She was the 62nd county resident to die of COVID-19.
A large number of people are currently eligible for vaccines. They include people 16 and up with qualifying health conditions, as well as all seniors 65 and older and workers in many public facing jobs.
On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown expanded the list of qualifying health conditions that make a person currently eligible for vaccine.
The list now includes the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases including COPD, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension and, now, asthma
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions from heart failure to high blood pressure
- HIV infection
- Weakened immune system
- Liver disease
- Overweight or obese, defined as having a body mass index greater than 25
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, now or in the past
- Organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease
- Substance use disorder
Those who are labeled frontline workers became eligible last week, and on Friday Brown expanded this group to include family members who live in the same household with frontline workers as well.
Frontline workers include include workers in agriculture, food service, grocery stores, forestry, colleges, the postal service, transportation, manufacturing, energy, utilities, housing, media, child care, public health administration, finance, legal, government and more.
Already eligible were groups in healthcare, education and first responders.
Also eligible are people who are homeless or living in multigenerational households, nursing homes or other congregate care, or low-income senior housing. Wildland firefighters, seafood workers and migrant farm workers are also eligible.
Aviva Health is holding vaccination events in Sutherlin and Myrtle Creek this week.
Vaccinations were planned for 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and again at 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 S. Willamette St.
Vaccinations will also be given from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. in Myrtle Creek.
Vaccinations are by appointment. To get one, call 541-672-9596.
While some will get vaccinated at mass vaccination clinics, the county’s overall vaccination plan at this point is for eligible residents to get their vaccines where they get their regular health care or flu vaccine. That means doctors offices and pharmacies.
The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians and the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center receive their vaccines directly from the federal government and have different requirements.
More information for members of the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians is available at 541-672-9405 or online at cowcreek-nsn.gov/public health/.
More information for veterans is available at 541-440-1000 or online at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
New daily COVID-19 cases remained in single digits over the weekend, with nine new cases reported on Sunday and six on Saturday.
The county is expected to remain in the state’s high-risk category — the second highest of four possible categories — based on the 147 new cases it had over the two-week period ending Saturday.
That compares with 176 cases for the two weeks ending March 20 and 282 for the two weeks ending March 6.
The state announces the designations on Tuesday, with any changes to risk levels starting on Friday.
While new cases have declined overall in the past two months, county health officials cautioned “we are still not out of the woods yet!” in a press release Monday.
The magic number to drop to the moderate risk level would be 112 cases over a two-week period, but to get there, county residents will need to wear masks, keep their distance from others, wash hands frequently, limit travel and large gatherings, stay home when ill and get the COVID-19 vaccine, the response team said.
Currently the Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 124 people who have the illness and are in isolation, along with 263 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 248 new cases statewide and two new deaths Monday. It reported 404 new cases and one new death Sunday.
The county is expected to remain in the state’s high-risk category — the second highest of four possible categories — based on the 147 new cases it had over the two-week period ending Saturday.****** I Won a Radio contest. Went in to the Main Office of the News Review to pick up my winnings. Not a SINGLE PERSON in the Entire building had a Mask on.? Over 30 + People in the building Not 1 Mask. And while waiting for my winnings I Observed a small office up front being Used for a Staff Meeting. I watch as Over 12 to 20 people Crowded into that Small Room sitting shoulder to shoulder & Close the Door. I Guess.? Everybody working for the News Review has been Vaccinated already.? Or is it that the Local News Paper Just DOESN'T BELIEVE in Wearing Masks. Or is it a Problem with someone's Political Views that Work/Run this Paper. Wasn't even a Bottle of Hand Sanitizer in site either. They DID have a sign on the front door stating a Mask to be worn. but Not 1 Single Employee was Wearing 1. Absolutely Horriffic & SAD.*
