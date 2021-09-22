Aviva Health is closing out its pre-emergency room triage support at CHI Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday because of the "tapering daily COVID-19 cases," according to a press release.
The triage began on Aug. 26 during the latest COVID-19 surge. The move was an effort to identify COVID-19 patients who did not require emergency care and instead direct them to treatment in another setting, said Aviva spokesperson Mark Tsuchiya.
During the four-week mission, clinicians from Aviva and Mercy assessed and treated 210 patients, easing the burden on the hospital's emergency room at a time when inpatient capacity was pushed to its limits, Tsuchiya said.
“Given the strong partnership we have with Mercy and the talents and selfless commitment of staff members from a variety of organizations, Aviva Health was able to quickly stand up the pre-ER triage operation,” said KC Bolton, the CEO of Aviva Health. “We are grateful for the bonds that have developed between and among many community organizations over these last 19 months.”
Aviva will continue to assess the needs of its health care partners and respond if necessary, Bolton said.
“During our recent COVID surge, the mobile unit served a valuable service to our patients that presented to our ED in need of care but could be treated and prescribed follow-up outpatient treatment options. This partnership with Aviva was a great benefit to our staff and more importantly, our community members for whom we provide care,” said Dr. Jason Gray, chief medical officer at Mercy.
The pre-ER triage service also benefited from the use of Aviva's “Mobile 1,” the larger of two mobile medical units assigned to the organization by the Douglas County commissioners. The mobile unit served as an exam room where individuals with COVID-19 were assessed and advised of available outpatient treatment options, including monoclonal antibody therapy, oxygen, and intravenous fluids. Local coordinated care organization Umpqua Health Alliance also played an important role by providing discharge planning, case management and non-emergency transportation services.
